Jon Rahm Absent From US Open On Monday And Tuesday Due To Injury: Report

2021 US Open champion, Jon Rahm was not on site at Pinehurst for the first day of practice on Monday and - according to one report - is not planning to turn up on Tuesday either as he continues to battle a toe injury.

Spanish outlet Ten-Golf said on Tuesday that the two-time Major winner is struggling with an infection in between two of his toes - initially caused by a cut - and his champion's parking spot at the iconic golf course was left empty over the first two practice days.

Rahm was first seen limping on the opening day of LIV Golf Houston last Friday. On his fifth hole of the day, he struck a short-iron in and - on impact - was visibly in pain as he attempted to walk it off.

The 29-year-old completed his first round before receiving treatment on his affected area, but Rahm played just six holes of his second round before withdrawing from the event and being replaced by Ben Campbell on Sunday. Rahm's early exit also ended his record of finishing in the top-10 at all seven tournaments since he crossed over from the PGA Tour in December 2023.

Just two days out from the US Open beginning, it remains unclear whether Rahm will choose to tee it up at Pinehurst or whether he pulls out - thus maintaining his disappointing stretch of results at Majors in 2024.

😣 Jon Rahm no ha estado este lunes en Pinehurst y tampoco jugará el martes👉 Todos los detalles de cómo evoluciona la infección que tiene el jugador español https://t.co/3hYzsrFl5MJune 10, 2024

The 2023 Masters champion secured a T2 finish at Royal Liverpool last year but has since ended T45 at Augusta as Scottie Scheffler slipped on a second Green Jacket and missed the cut at the recent PGA Championship.

Pinehurst No.2 might not be the location many players would choose to try and rediscover their form, however, with the small and slick greens above severe false fronts, plus the punishing waste areas eagerly awaiting errant strikes.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Rahm is due to speak to the media at 10:30am ET (3:30pm BST) on Tuesday, where he is expected to clarify his situation.