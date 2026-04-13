Jon Rahm Left Augusta National With A Plan - But What Is It?

LIV Golf star Jon Rahm has left a lot of people wondering about his next moves, after he said that there are "definitely some things I'm going to change going forward" during his post-interview on Sunday.

The Spaniard's 2026 Masters became a battle to save some pride after he shot a six-over-par 78 on the first day, an opening round that didn't contain one single birdie.

It came after the former World No.1 arrived at Augusta on a hot run of form on the breakaway Saudi circuit, which put him amongst the favorites to win a second Green Jacket.

Rahm, who won LIV Golf Hong Kong in March, currently leads the individual standings on LIV Golf, but he looked out of sorts at the Masters, which had a lot of people questioning how sharp he and his fellow LIV players were for a Major Championship, including Brandel Chamblee.

The golf analyst, who also blasted Bryson DeChambeau's performance, said: "It's amazing to me. Every tee, he's swinging as hard as he can. It's like he's in a long drive contest.

"I've never seen anybody swing it as hard as he's swinging it every single tee shot. It's like there's no nuance, there's no niche to his golf swing."

Rahm did at least steady the ship and make it through to the weekend, although the 2023 champion was never in contention and finished a distance 13 shots off the pace, down in T38.

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And the disappointment he showed when speaking to the media after his final round was obvious, despite recording his best round of the week, a four-under-par 68.

🚨🗣️👀 #CHANGES TO COME — Jon Rahm says he will change his preparation going forward at The Masters: “Have you ever seen looking down the property how yellow the patron areas and how brown and purple parts of the greens and fairways are?” pic.twitter.com/1F8CQtAS8cApril 12, 2026

"Definitely some things I'm going to change going forward," said Rahm, who signed with LIV Golf at the end of 2023. "Preparation-wise and what to do."

Pushed on what he had in mind, Rahm instantly shut down that line of questioning. "Nope, not going to say it," he replied.

Inevitably, he's sure to get asked whether he sees his long-term future on LIV, although it's believed that his contract with the tour extends beyond next year.

After his disappointing opening round, which left him 11 shots off the pace, Rahm put his performance down to a swing issue.

"It’s a hard golf course," he said. "Some of the players might have been able to manage a respectable round, but when you have no feel with the swing whatsoever, it’s just not an easy one."

However, the comments he made as he prepared to leave Augusta suggest he knows what needs to be done to give himself a better chance when he returns next year.

"I got away a lot of what not to do," he said, when asked what he would take away from his four rounds.

"Today was much better. Crazy, same person, right? Even though I made some mistakes, I was able to rectify quite a few of them and have a good round. Too bad the bogey on 18.

"But, yeah, I'll say it again, lots of what not to do. Played really bad the two days. Shot three-under on the second round, but that was about as good as I should have shot with how I was hitting it."

Rahm is back in action this week at LIV Golf Mexico City, and he'll return to Major Championship action at the PGA Championship next month.