Jim Furyk And Legendary Caddie Mike 'Fluff' Cowan Get Back Together After Brief Split

One of the more popular and recognisable golfing duos are set to reunite with legendary caddie Mike 'Fluff' Cowan getting back on the bag of Jim Furyk.

The 76-year-old has caddied for some of the game's greats, including Peter Jacobsen, Fred Couples and Tiger Woods when he won his first Major title at the 1997 Masters.

His 25-year association with Furyk started in 1999 but ended in May this year after the 2003 US Open winner picked up an injury.

Cowan then moved to work with PGA Tour player CT Pan, but will now reunite with Furyk - saying he will remain on his bag for the remainder of his caddying career.

The pair will begin the second part of their golfing lives together at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open on the PGA Tour Champions this week.

Cowan, who has been a pro caddie since 1976, began working with Furyk at the 1999 Masters and the two became one of the most well-known partnerships on the PGA Tour.

Furyk won the 2003 US Open at Olympia Fields and also became the 2010 FedEx Cup champion with Cowan on his bag, as he was for the majority of his career.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Cowan was alongside the now 54-year-old when he shot 59 at the 2013 BMW Championship and then one better with a 58 at the 2016 Travelers Championship, before adding the 2021 US Senior Open.

After a change of heart, Fluff has decided to return to Jim Furyk’s bag full-time.The iconic duo has worked together for 25 years. pic.twitter.com/vduKDRWLZaJune 20, 2024

Furyk initiated the original split purely because he was struggling with his injuries - and had to persuade Cowan to switch bags in the end for his own sake.

“Love the guy,” Furyk told Golfweek at the time of the split. “I’m still struggling with injuries and I pushed him to work for C.T. full time … (Fluff) was hesitant. Because he’s a great person at heart. But I pushed and we both knew it was best for him and his family.”

Cowan, who is called 'Fluff' from his resemblance to golf broadcaster Steve Melnyk who had the same nickname, had injury problems of his own in June when he suffered a fall at the RBC Canadian Open and had to limp out of the round with Pan.

But now Cowan is healthy and Furyk is healthy, the two will look to get right back to business with no signs the partnership will be splitting up again any time soon.

The longevity in such a demanding job is hugely impressive, but just as impressive is Cowan's loyalty, as Furyk is the second golfer he's had a long-standing association with - as he also spent 20 years with Australian star Jacobsen.