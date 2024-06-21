Jim Furyk And Legendary Caddie Mike 'Fluff' Cowan Get Back Together After Brief Split
One of golf's best-loved duos is back as Jim Furyk has reunited with his caddie Mike 'Fluff' Cowan after a brief split
One of the more popular and recognisable golfing duos are set to reunite with legendary caddie Mike 'Fluff' Cowan getting back on the bag of Jim Furyk.
The 76-year-old has caddied for some of the game's greats, including Peter Jacobsen, Fred Couples and Tiger Woods when he won his first Major title at the 1997 Masters.
His 25-year association with Furyk started in 1999 but ended in May this year after the 2003 US Open winner picked up an injury.
Cowan then moved to work with PGA Tour player CT Pan, but will now reunite with Furyk - saying he will remain on his bag for the remainder of his caddying career.
The pair will begin the second part of their golfing lives together at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open on the PGA Tour Champions this week.
Cowan, who has been a pro caddie since 1976, began working with Furyk at the 1999 Masters and the two became one of the most well-known partnerships on the PGA Tour.
Furyk won the 2003 US Open at Olympia Fields and also became the 2010 FedEx Cup champion with Cowan on his bag, as he was for the majority of his career.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Cowan was alongside the now 54-year-old when he shot 59 at the 2013 BMW Championship and then one better with a 58 at the 2016 Travelers Championship, before adding the 2021 US Senior Open.
After a change of heart, Fluff has decided to return to Jim Furyk’s bag full-time.The iconic duo has worked together for 25 years. pic.twitter.com/vduKDRWLZaJune 20, 2024
Furyk initiated the original split purely because he was struggling with his injuries - and had to persuade Cowan to switch bags in the end for his own sake.
“Love the guy,” Furyk told Golfweek at the time of the split. “I’m still struggling with injuries and I pushed him to work for C.T. full time … (Fluff) was hesitant. Because he’s a great person at heart. But I pushed and we both knew it was best for him and his family.”
Cowan, who is called 'Fluff' from his resemblance to golf broadcaster Steve Melnyk who had the same nickname, had injury problems of his own in June when he suffered a fall at the RBC Canadian Open and had to limp out of the round with Pan.
But now Cowan is healthy and Furyk is healthy, the two will look to get right back to business with no signs the partnership will be splitting up again any time soon.
The longevity in such a demanding job is hugely impressive, but just as impressive is Cowan's loyalty, as Furyk is the second golfer he's had a long-standing association with - as he also spent 20 years with Australian star Jacobsen.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
Koi Golf Organic Cotton 1/4 Zip Review
We check out a unique 1/4 zip from new sustainable and affordable golf apparel brand Koi
By Dan Parker Published
-
‘I Felt Kind Of At Home’ - Why Charley Hull Has An Unexpected Advantage At The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
Despite a hip injury and her clubs arriving late, Charley Hull had Woburn to thank for a fast start to the Women's PGA Championship
By Paul Higham Published