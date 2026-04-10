Jack Nicklaus Gave Rory McIlroy Four Words Of Advice Before The 2026 Masters... And One Of Them Was The F Bomb

If there's anyone you should listen to for advice on how to win The Masters, it's Jack Nicklaus.

The Golden Bear won at Augusta National on six occasions throughout his career and remains the most successful golfer ever to tee it up here.

Speaking of successful, Rory McIlroy finally earned his first Green Jacket at the 2025 edition - consequently ending a highly anticipated wait to join Nicklaus as one of only six men ever to complete the Career Grand Slam.

On his way to doing so, the Northern Irishman must have spoken to Nicklaus dozens of times, asking him how to play this hole or what to do if this happens.

But I'll bet - during all that time - McIlroy had never received any words of wisdom quite like he did in the build up to his first Masters title defence.

"No f-ing double bogeys."When Jack Nicklaus gives you advice, you listen 🤣The Masters LIVE on @PrimeVideo | 1-3 PM ET. pic.twitter.com/ji8ThjcxeDApril 10, 2026

Probing McIlroy over exactly what was said, Amanda Balionis - who was working for Amazon's Prime Video during its early coverage of the second round - asked the five-time Major winner what Nicklaus said to him at the practice facility before his opening round on Thursday afternoon.

McIlroy replied: "No f-ing double bogeys. Apparently he thought I made too many last year."

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Right you are, then. Nicklaus' sprinkling of tough love was born out of the fact that McIlroy made four double-bogeys during his victorious week in 2025 - two of which arrived during the final round and could have derailed what may have been a procession.

Nicklaus, who has been a guest on Prime Video's early coverage this year, was asked whether McIlroy's quote was verbatim to which the 86-year-old responded: "pretty much" with a laugh.

Either way, Nicklaus' wisdom may well prove key in the 36-year-old going back-to-back at The Masters.

McIlroy was co-leader after round one thanks to a five-under-par total of 67, alongside Sam Burns.

The European juggernaut posted six birdies and just one bogey on Thursday, while his Friday outing could hardly have begun any better via three gains in his first four holes which handed him the lead once more.