Jack Nicklaus Gave Rory McIlroy Four Words Of Advice Before The 2026 Masters... And One Of Them Was The F Bomb
The defending Masters champion revealed during an interview with Amanda Balionis that Jack Nicklaus gave him some tough love ahead of this year's Masters
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
If there's anyone you should listen to for advice on how to win The Masters, it's Jack Nicklaus.
The Golden Bear won at Augusta National on six occasions throughout his career and remains the most successful golfer ever to tee it up here.
Speaking of successful, Rory McIlroy finally earned his first Green Jacket at the 2025 edition - consequently ending a highly anticipated wait to join Nicklaus as one of only six men ever to complete the Career Grand Slam.
On his way to doing so, the Northern Irishman must have spoken to Nicklaus dozens of times, asking him how to play this hole or what to do if this happens.
But I'll bet - during all that time - McIlroy had never received any words of wisdom quite like he did in the build up to his first Masters title defence.
"No f-ing double bogeys."When Jack Nicklaus gives you advice, you listen 🤣The Masters LIVE on @PrimeVideo | 1-3 PM ET. pic.twitter.com/ji8ThjcxeDApril 10, 2026
Probing McIlroy over exactly what was said, Amanda Balionis - who was working for Amazon's Prime Video during its early coverage of the second round - asked the five-time Major winner what Nicklaus said to him at the practice facility before his opening round on Thursday afternoon.
McIlroy replied: "No f-ing double bogeys. Apparently he thought I made too many last year."
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Right you are, then. Nicklaus' sprinkling of tough love was born out of the fact that McIlroy made four double-bogeys during his victorious week in 2025 - two of which arrived during the final round and could have derailed what may have been a procession.
Nicklaus, who has been a guest on Prime Video's early coverage this year, was asked whether McIlroy's quote was verbatim to which the 86-year-old responded: "pretty much" with a laugh.
Either way, Nicklaus' wisdom may well prove key in the 36-year-old going back-to-back at The Masters.
McIlroy was co-leader after round one thanks to a five-under-par total of 67, alongside Sam Burns.
The European juggernaut posted six birdies and just one bogey on Thursday, while his Friday outing could hardly have begun any better via three gains in his first four holes which handed him the lead once more.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.