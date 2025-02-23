'I've Never Seen That Before' - How One Particular Product Helped This Tour Pro To The Biggest Win Of His Career

Jacques Kruyswijk claimed a two shot victory at the Magical Kenya Open, with the South African spotted using grip powder in the hot climate of Nairobi

Jacques Kruyswijk applies grip powder
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By
published

Conditions were rather warm at the Magical Kenya Open, with a moderate breeze and temperatures of 30-degrees making it very humid in Nairobi.

Despite this, Jacques Kruyswijk kept cool and claimed a maiden DP World Tour title by two strokes, with one product being used to help him to victory in the blazing Kenyan sun.

A post shared by DP World Tour (@dpworldtour)

A photo posted by on

Throughout the week, Kruyswijk was seen applying grip powder to his hands due to the conditions, with the substance used to help keep the hands dry, ensuring a firm grip on the club.

You will see individuals in a number of sports, like weightlifting and tennis, using the same product and, although the club did humorously slip out of Kruyswijk's hand after applying it, he managed to go on to shoot a final round 67 for the biggest win of his career.

Jacques Kruyswijk holds the Kenya Open trophy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For those curious and wondering whether the grip powder is illegal, under Rule 4.3a 'Allowed and Prohibited Uses of Equipment', the resin/powder is allowed.

The rules states: "Gloves and Gripping Agents: Allowed - 'Using a plain glove that meets the requirements in the Equipment Rules, using resin, powders and other moisturizing or drying agents, or wrapping a towel or handkerchief around the grip.'"

Carding a blemish-free four-under final round, the South African held off Englishman John Parry to claim the title in Kenya, with Kruyswijk securing his first win since the 2023 Dormy Open on the Challenge Tour.

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

