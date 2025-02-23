'I've Never Seen That Before' - How One Particular Product Helped This Tour Pro To The Biggest Win Of His Career
Jacques Kruyswijk claimed a two shot victory at the Magical Kenya Open, with the South African spotted using grip powder in the hot climate of Nairobi
Conditions were rather warm at the Magical Kenya Open, with a moderate breeze and temperatures of 30-degrees making it very humid in Nairobi.
Despite this, Jacques Kruyswijk kept cool and claimed a maiden DP World Tour title by two strokes, with one product being used to help him to victory in the blazing Kenyan sun.
Throughout the week, Kruyswijk was seen applying grip powder to his hands due to the conditions, with the substance used to help keep the hands dry, ensuring a firm grip on the club.
You will see individuals in a number of sports, like weightlifting and tennis, using the same product and, although the club did humorously slip out of Kruyswijk's hand after applying it, he managed to go on to shoot a final round 67 for the biggest win of his career.
For those curious and wondering whether the grip powder is illegal, under Rule 4.3a 'Allowed and Prohibited Uses of Equipment', the resin/powder is allowed.
The rules states: "Gloves and Gripping Agents: Allowed - 'Using a plain glove that meets the requirements in the Equipment Rules, using resin, powders and other moisturizing or drying agents, or wrapping a towel or handkerchief around the grip.'"
Carding a blemish-free four-under final round, the South African held off Englishman John Parry to claim the title in Kenya, with Kruyswijk securing his first win since the 2023 Dormy Open on the Challenge Tour.
