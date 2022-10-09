'It Would Be Heartbreaking' - Smith On Potential Masters Snub
The Masters countdown is already underway for many, but what about Cameron Smith?
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Earlier this year, the Claret Jug winner changed allegiances and left the PGA Tour for Greg Norman’s LIV Golf. The reason given was down to playing in a new schedule that is condensed into a smaller period of time which prioritizes golf worldwide.
Speaking at the sixth LIV Golf event in Bangkok, the Australian told ABC Grandstand that “I think for me, I’m just really excited to have the opportunity to play around the world again.”
WHAT IS LIV GOLF?
Smith then went on to add: “It’s (PGA Tour schedule) brutal, to be honest. (But with LIV) having a smaller schedule condensed down into a small period of time, I think we’ll be quite busy there for four or five months but I’ve been able to have some time off and really develop the game.”
However, there is still the overhanging problem of LIV players being banned from Major championships. This is something that is weighing on the 29-year-old's mind, with Smith claiming that he would be ‘heartbroken’ if a Masters ban was forced upon him, as the Augusta National Board deliberate the inclusion of LIV players.
According to a lawsuit originally filed by 11 former PGA Tour players back in August, Augusta National threatened to uninvite LIV golfers from next year's event if they left the PGA Tour which obviously wouldn’t bode well for Smith.
Previously, the Australian would have been exempt to play in all four Majors due to his win at St Andrews in July, but the change of allegiance is a cause of concern for the recently crowned LIV winner.
“I'm hopeful that I'll be able to get back there. It's a place that I love and I've got a pretty good record around there too. It would be heartbreaking if I couldn't get back there.”
Smith has indeed got an incredible record around Augusta where he has achieved four Top 10 finishes in just six outings - his best finish coming in November’s Masters back in 2020, which saw him finish runner-up behind eventual winner, Dustin Johnson.
It hasn’t taken long him long though to substantially increase his earnings since joining LIV Golf. After claiming victory in Chicago, where he battled it out with aforementioned Masters champion, Johnson, and Peter Uilhein, he picked up the $4 million first prize.
Overall, the 29-year-old has banked a cool $6.2million, which is almost triple his winnings from The Open Championship, but the current Players champion was unable to add another trophy to his cabinet at this week's LIV event in Bangkok where he finished T41.
Cieran joined the Golf Monthly team having previously written for other digital outlets like Reach PLC and Northern Golfer. After studying Journalism at Northumbria University, Cieran went on to complete an MA at the University of Sunderland. A big golf fan, he currently plays at Blyth Golf Club, where he holds a handicap of 8. Citing his favorite golfer as Tiger Woods, Cieran regards himself as the best snap hooker of a ball in the North of England.
-
-
Tiger Woods Spotted Playing Pebble Beach Par 3 Course
It’s been 86 days since we last saw Tiger in action at St Andrews, with the 15-time Major winner recently spotted at Pebble Beach
By Cieran Faulder • Published
-
Kevin Na Fights Off Flu-Like Symptoms At LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok
The American was pictured lying on the floor and hooked up to a machine before the third round got underway
By Matt Cradock • Published