In The Mag: FREE Top 100 UK&I Courses Supplement, Rick Shiels World Exclusive, Play Better In 30 Minutes & More...

A message from the editor, Mike Harris:

A few months ago I was talking to a ten-year-old junior golfer and his dad. I asked the young lad who his favourite golfers were. His answer was very revealing: Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas… and Rick Shiels. In under a decade Rick has gone from being a teaching pro working at a driving range in Manchester to a genuine global star who moves the needle in the game like few others can.

It was great to be part of the Golf Monthly content team who spent the day with Rick at Prairie Sports in Burnley at the end of last year. Rick was incredibly generous with his time and the result is a brilliant interview with Neil Tappin where he talks about his journey and his vision for the game, and a superb instruction piece where he gives you his tips to create the ultimate 30-minute range practice session.

This issue also includes our 2023/24 UK and Ireland Top 100 Course Rankings supplement. Golf courses are a passion for so many of us, and I love being a part of the process of bringing the biennial rankings to life. I’m delighted the premium apparel brand Peter Millar is partnering with us on the new rankings and I hope you all like the supplement.

I’d also urge you to look at the revamped Top 100 courses section too, where you will find in-depth reviews of all 100. The site also offers a number of features and some great video content aimed at inspiring you to get out and play some of the incredible courses available on our doorstep. Enjoy!

(Image credit: Future)

FREE Top 100 UK&I Courses Magazine

(Image credit: Evan Schiller Photography)

The inaugural Golf Monthly Top 100 rankings were published in 2004, and we have worked hard since then to take what is ostensibly a subjective process and make it as objective as possible. The result is a Top 100 and Next 100 that we will not claim are definitive or scientifically proven. They are, however, as fair and representative as possible. In this FREE supplement, you can see which courses have made the list, find out where your favourites are ranked, tick off those you've visited and create a wish list of ones to play in the future.

Rick Shiels' 30-Minute Masterclass

(Image credit: Future)

We’re all guilty of it. We go to the range with best intentions, but end up hitting balls without much thought. We call it ‘practice’, when it’s really anything but. The problem? This won’t help one bit when the pressure is on out on the course.

Here, Rick shows you how to make long-term improvements by implementing a simple 30-minute range session into your practice. I break the time down into three elements: basics and technique, skill challenges and pressure practice. Start using this and we're confident it can transform your game for the better.

The Hottest New Gear

(Image credit: Future)

We feature 16 pages of gear, including a first look at the new Stewart Golf and Motocaddy trolleys, reviews of the Ping G430 iron and Cobra Aerojet driver, plus the best fairway woods of 2023 and much more.

Cookie Jar Golf

(Image credit: Future)

Dan Davies meets the three men behind Cookie Jar Golf, whose very British take on the game has struck a chord with listeners across the world.

Rick Shiels Exclusive

(Image credit: Future)

Thanks to YouTube, Rick Shiels has become one of the most popular and recognisable faces in golf. Here, he talks us through his journey from PGA professional to global star.

Martin Slumbers

(Image credit: Future)

Fergus Bisset speaks to R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers on a range of subjects, from The Open Championship to the public’s perception of the game...

How ADHD Can Affect Your Game

(Image credit: Future)

Top 50 Coach Katie Dawkins discovered something about herself recently that made everything make sense. She reveals how ADHD affects golf and life.

Know The Rules

(Image credit: Future)

Our regular section explains rules you may not know and features our popular quiz so you won't be caught out on the course this season.

Adrian Meronk

(Image credit: Future)

David Facey talks to Adrian Meronk, who is eager to progress from first Pole to play on tour to first Pole to make the Ryder Cup team.