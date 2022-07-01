If DP World Tour Players Were That Smart 'They'd See What's Coming' - Lee Westwood

The Englishman posted a cryptic tweet after hearing that the LIV Rebels were being referred to as 'The Sour Sixteen'

Lee Westwood pictured
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Elliott Heath
By
published

Lee Westwood has said that if DP World Tour players were that smart "they'd see what's coming" after the Englishman was one of 16 LIV Golf players to threaten the Tour with legal action over Scottish Open bans and £100,000 fines for teeing it up in the Saudi-backed series.

DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley responded to the letter with a statement that called out the "many inaccuracies" and questioned claims the players "care deeply" for what was formerly the European Tour.

Westwood said the DP World Tour players would "see what's coming" in a Twitter thread started by The Telgraph Golf Correspondent James Corrigan, who revealed that the DP World Tour players are referring to the 16 LIV Golf players who sent the letter as 'The Sour Sixteen'. Westwood also said he prefers the tag 'Rebels', which is a term that the defectors have been known as.

See more

It's not yet known what the Englishman is referring to when he said "they'd see what's coming" but he may be hinting that LIV Golf is confident of winning any legal battles versus both the PGA and DP World Tours.

Legal battles may well be on the cards, with Pelley's statement showing no signs of backtracking on the bans for next week's Scottish Open and £100,000 fines for playing in LIV Golf tournaments.

Video: What Is LIV Golf?

More legal battles could follow surrounding the Ryder Cup, with signs starting to show that the DP World Tour is beginning to lean towards banning LIV Golf players from representing Team Europe. Golf Monthly understands that the DP World Tour, which runs the biennial match along with the PGA of America, has the feeling that no player is bigger than the Ryder Cup and that the match would still be a success without some of the sport's biggest names. 

Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath

Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He has also covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as three Open Championships including at Carnoustie in 2018 when he was inside the ropes with Tiger Woods. He has played 31 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Alwoodley. He currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 4-6. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.


Elliott is currently playing:


Driver: Honma TR20

3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max

2 iron: Mizuno MP-18 MMC Fli-Hi

Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW

Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58

Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Latest

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.