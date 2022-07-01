If DP World Tour Players Were That Smart 'They'd See What's Coming' - Lee Westwood

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Lee Westwood has said that if DP World Tour players were that smart "they'd see what's coming" after the Englishman was one of 16 LIV Golf players to threaten the Tour with legal action over Scottish Open bans and £100,000 fines for teeing it up in the Saudi-backed series.

DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley responded to the letter with a statement that called out the "many inaccuracies" and questioned claims the players "care deeply" for what was formerly the European Tour.

Westwood said the DP World Tour players would "see what's coming" in a Twitter thread started by The Telgraph Golf Correspondent James Corrigan, who revealed that the DP World Tour players are referring to the 16 LIV Golf players who sent the letter as 'The Sour Sixteen'. Westwood also said he prefers the tag 'Rebels', which is a term that the defectors have been known as.

The players aren’t that smart. If they were they’d see what’s coming.July 1, 2022 See more

It's not yet known what the Englishman is referring to when he said "they'd see what's coming" but he may be hinting that LIV Golf is confident of winning any legal battles versus both the PGA and DP World Tours.

Legal battles may well be on the cards, with Pelley's statement showing no signs of backtracking on the bans for next week's Scottish Open and £100,000 fines for playing in LIV Golf tournaments.

More legal battles could follow surrounding the Ryder Cup, with signs starting to show that the DP World Tour is beginning to lean towards banning LIV Golf players from representing Team Europe. Golf Monthly understands that the DP World Tour, which runs the biennial match along with the PGA of America, has the feeling that no player is bigger than the Ryder Cup and that the match would still be a success without some of the sport's biggest names.