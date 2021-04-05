In 1991, Ian Woosnam claimed the coveted Green Jacket by one shot from José María Olazábal.

Ian Woosnam Remembers Masters Victory 30 Years On

Ian Woosnam celebrates the 30th anniversary of his Masters victory this year, with the Welshman playing in his first competitive event since October 2019.

Woosnam has been plagued with back injuries, stating: “I decided to have a back operation 15 months ago and I’ve managed to recover pretty good. I’m just looking forward to getting out there and enjoying two more rounds, or hopefully, if it goes well, I can maybe come back for a few more years.

“The goal for the week is to walk around 18 or 36 holes and enjoy it. I just want to try and play the course without being in any pain really, because I’ve been in pain for the last 20 years playing around here.”

Related: Potential First-Time Major Champions At Augusta

This week marks the 30th anniversary of the 63-year-old’s victory at Augusta National, his sole Major championship victory.

In 1991, Woosnam managed to hold off the duo of José María Olazábal and Tom Watson to win the Green Jacket by just one shot.

Speaking about his victory, the Welshman said: “I remember where I was driving the ball in 1991. On the ninth I actually drove it on the actual walkway and I hit just a sand iron in.

“Then, on 18, I hit it over the (fairway) bunkers. I used to hit the ball such a long way. I still hit the ball pretty long, but these guys hit it miles these days.”

Related: How Do You Become A Member Of Augusta National?

Any player to have won a Green Jacket in previous editions of the Masters will receive lifetime exemption to the tournament and, with Woosnam, the emotion of returning to Augusta is enough to keep him coming back.

“To travel here, to feel that I want to play. Normally you usually want to go to a tournament to win, but just to come here, to enjoy it and see the champions, go to the dinner and enjoy it, see the crowds again and just be part of the tournament, it’s really nice.”