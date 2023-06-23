'I Need To Raise The Rent' - Lin And Landlord Yin Tied In PGA Championship Chase

While having compatriots as friends may be commonplace out on the PGA and LPGA Tour, there’s a unique relationship Xiyu Lin has with Ruoning Yin as technically her landlord in Orlando.

The Chinese pair sit together in tied second on the leaderboard after the first round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Batusrol, and that’s not the only way in which they’re close.

Having been on the LPGA since 2014, 27-year-old Lin has taken 20-year-old Yin under her wing somewhat since meeting her as a teenager – and that includes renting out her old house in Orlando to the youngster.

It’s meant for an interesting relationship between the two, with house matters sometimes taking precedent over golfing ones.

“We probably play together once every couple weeks when we're both there. We kind of have a different schedule,” said Lin.

“Well, she lives in my house. She rented my old house. Unfortunately we've been dealing with some draining problems, so when I see her, I always feel so sorry, not with the golf but it's like the toilet is clogged or something.

“We finally fixed it like three weeks ago, which is great, so now we don't have any problems. But yeah, we live like 20 minutes from each other. She will come to my house when I need her to do something, and obviously I have the key - we kind of just go have dinner. We will meet every once in a while.”

While Lin is still waiting for her first LPGA title, Yin captured this season’s LA Open in just her second year on the circuit – which Lin says could result in a rent rise.

“After she win, I'm like, I need to raise the rent. It was way too low for you now,” Lin joked.

My favorite exchange of the day from Baltusrol. Janet Lin briefly held the lead today with her friend Ruoning "Ronnie" Yin. Turns out Yin rents from Lin and what followed was an instant classic. pic.twitter.com/DoKmUqna33June 23, 2023 See more

For her part, Yin was delighted her friend ‘Janet’ was up there with her on the leaderboard, who she says is like a big sister to her.

“I'm not surprised,” said Yin. “Janet, she has a pretty solid game, too, and I'm not surprised she can shoot 4-under at this course, maybe 5-under.

“It's amazing. I can see her name and my name together on the top of the leaderboard.

“I think I knew her, I met her five years ago. I think we got that click. That first time I met her, I know we're going to be good friends. She's a big sis, helped me a lot.”