'I Don't Even Think A Win Would Get Me In' - Harrington Plays Down Ryder Cup Chances
Padraig Harrington says he is "substantially out of the reckoning" as he played down his chances of making the Ryder Cup
Padraig Harrington has played down his chances of earning a Ryder Cup spot, saying even a win in the next two weeks wouldn’t be enough to get into Luke Donald’s team for Rome.
Europe’s Ryder Cup captain at Whistling Straits in 2021 has been mentioned in connection with a playing return due to his form on the PGA Tour Champions and some decent displays in a couple of Majors this season.
The Irishman, who will turn 52 next week, is playing in the D+D Real Czech Masters in Prague this week and next week’s Omega European Masters in Switzerland - the two final events of Ryder Cup qualification.
Harrington, though feels that he’s not done enough to play his way into Donald’s thinking - and even a win in the next fortnight would not be enough.
"People have discussed the potential for me to make a Ryder Cup playing return, but I think I am a long way out of Ryder Cup qualification," Harrington wrote in the Enterprise Player Blog on the DP World Tour website.
"I just don't think it is realistic with two events left in the qualification process.
"I don't even think a win would get me in. Maybe a dominant win this week or a win and another good performance in the final event in Switzerland might. I felt I needed to have two big weeks at the Genesis Scottish Open and The Open to state my case for the Ryder Cup.
"I started out well at the Scottish Open, but I just didn't finish well at the weekend at Renaissance after getting myself into a good position after two days.
"It was the same again at The Open, where I just didn't push on over the weekend. I made the two cuts, but they just weren't strong enough performances. I think I am substantially out of the reckoning at the moment."
Harrington would have loved to have played a part in trying to avenge the record 19-9 defeat he suffered as European captain two years ago, but he seems like he's accepted that will now not happen.
But he is optimistic over Europe's chances as he feels Donald has a number of good options at his disposal.
"There are a lot of good players already there and Luke looks like he is going to have a very strong team," Harrington added.
"Players have come nicely into form. It was a young enough team when I captained in Whistling Straits, but players are now coming through, some of which were in the team two years ago, and they are hitting some nice form.
"Same too goes for the established players. There are several players who would be rookies if they make the team, and they are all good players. I think Europe looks very strong and Luke is spoilt for choice if anything."
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
