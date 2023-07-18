'I Already Make An Amazing Living' - Rahm Plays Down The Need For PGA Tour Compensation
Ahead of The 151st Open Championship, Rahm said he is 'thankful' for the platform the PGA Tour has provided him with
The news of a merger between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Saudi Public Investment Fund brought the golf world into shock back in June, with the actions seemingly coming out of nowhere.
Following on from it all, many questions were thrown up, including what would happen to players who turned down money from LIV Golf to leave the PGA Tour. Reportedly, players would be compensated, whilst Jimmy Dunne, who helped broker the historic deal between the PGA Tour and PIF, said that PGA Tour players who turned down offers from LIV could be given an equity stake in the new company.
Speaking at The 151st Open Championship, Jon Rahm, who previously stated that he is glad he "never got into the feud" with LIV Golf or any of its players, spoke about the whether players should be compensated, with the Spaniard giving a detailed and measured response.
"It's a tricky question. So I understand the PGA Tour wanting to do something for those players who helped and stayed on the PGA Tour, but at the same time -- and I'll be the first one to say -- I wasn't forced into anything," explained Rahm, who is looking to add another Major scalp at Hoylake this week.
"It was my choice to stay. Do I think they absolutely should be and there must be a compensation? No. I just stayed because I think it's the best choice for myself and for the golf I want to play.
"Now, with that said, if they want to do it, I'm not going to say no. We all had the chance to go to LIV and take the money and we chose to stay at the PGA Tour for whatever reason we chose. As I've said before, I already make an amazing living doing what I do.
"I'm extremely thankful, and that all happened because of the platform the PGA Tour provided me. As far as I'm concerned they've done enough for me, and their focus should be on improving the PGA Tour and the game of golf for the future generations."
🗣️ "I wasn't forced into anything. It was my choice to stay."Jon Rahm claims that he doesn't expect a reward for staying loyal to the PGA Tour 💰 pic.twitter.com/Qg2GdxMv2GJuly 18, 2023
One other talking point has been whether LIV players will be allowed back into PGA Tour events and, in the case of Rahm, he believes there should be some form of punishment handed out to those who want to rejoin the PGA Tour circuit after jumping ship to LIV.
"That's one of the things that the agreement needs to sort out. From what I hear, they don't really want to come back, so I don't know. I really wouldn't be able to tell you. It's tricky, right. I can understand people on the PGA Tour not wanting those (LIV) players back, and I can also understand why some of them want to come back.
"There's some great events that a lot of people probably want to go and play again, some great golf courses, as well. I wouldn't be able to tell you. I do believe that some punishment should be in order, but I don't know what -- I'm not a politician. That's not my job. That's for the disciplinary board and other people that are paid to do that. My job is to hit the golf ball and try to do the best I can."
The Fact That They Allow Me To Have Equity In It Shows Faith In Both Parts
The other recent big news is that Rahm has agreed a long-term partnership extension with Callaway, the manufacturer he has been with since 2021. Along with the partnership, it was revealed that the 28-year-old has received an equity stake, with Rahm stating: "I like to be involved in companies I believe in. The fact that they allow me to have equity in it, it shows faith in both parts."
He added "I'm all in on what I do, and I'm going to give it my best on the golf course, and they're showing me that they trust me enough to be a part of it, and I know they're going to give it their all to give me the best product possible. With that said, even before that, before this deal was signed, they've asked me my input in equipment, and I probably could have demanded a lot more, I'm just not going to be the kind of person who is thinking about what to do so much..."
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
'You Don't Want To Get Hit By A Golf Ball' - Rahm's Warning To Potential Open Protesters
Asked about the possibility of disruptions by ‘Just Stop Oil’ protesters, the Spaniard was clear they should not get in the way of play
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
Open Championship Tee Times And Pairings - Rounds One And Two
See all of the groupings and times for rounds one and two of the 2023 Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club
By Ben Fleming • Published