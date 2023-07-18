'I Already Make An Amazing Living' - Rahm Plays Down The Need For PGA Tour Compensation

The news of a merger between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Saudi Public Investment Fund brought the golf world into shock back in June, with the actions seemingly coming out of nowhere.

Following on from it all, many questions were thrown up, including what would happen to players who turned down money from LIV Golf to leave the PGA Tour. Reportedly, players would be compensated, whilst Jimmy Dunne, who helped broker the historic deal between the PGA Tour and PIF, said that PGA Tour players who turned down offers from LIV could be given an equity stake in the new company.

Speaking at The 151st Open Championship, Jon Rahm, who previously stated that he is glad he "never got into the feud" with LIV Golf or any of its players, spoke about the whether players should be compensated, with the Spaniard giving a detailed and measured response.

"It's a tricky question. So I understand the PGA Tour wanting to do something for those players who helped and stayed on the PGA Tour, but at the same time -- and I'll be the first one to say -- I wasn't forced into anything," explained Rahm, who is looking to add another Major scalp at Hoylake this week.

"It was my choice to stay. Do I think they absolutely should be and there must be a compensation? No. I just stayed because I think it's the best choice for myself and for the golf I want to play.

"Now, with that said, if they want to do it, I'm not going to say no. We all had the chance to go to LIV and take the money and we chose to stay at the PGA Tour for whatever reason we chose. As I've said before, I already make an amazing living doing what I do.

"I'm extremely thankful, and that all happened because of the platform the PGA Tour provided me. As far as I'm concerned they've done enough for me, and their focus should be on improving the PGA Tour and the game of golf for the future generations."

One other talking point has been whether LIV players will be allowed back into PGA Tour events and, in the case of Rahm, he believes there should be some form of punishment handed out to those who want to rejoin the PGA Tour circuit after jumping ship to LIV.

"That's one of the things that the agreement needs to sort out. From what I hear, they don't really want to come back, so I don't know. I really wouldn't be able to tell you. It's tricky, right. I can understand people on the PGA Tour not wanting those (LIV) players back, and I can also understand why some of them want to come back.

"There's some great events that a lot of people probably want to go and play again, some great golf courses, as well. I wouldn't be able to tell you. I do believe that some punishment should be in order, but I don't know what -- I'm not a politician. That's not my job. That's for the disciplinary board and other people that are paid to do that. My job is to hit the golf ball and try to do the best I can."

The Fact That They Allow Me To Have Equity In It Shows Faith In Both Parts

The other recent big news is that Rahm has agreed a long-term partnership extension with Callaway, the manufacturer he has been with since 2021. Along with the partnership, it was revealed that the 28-year-old has received an equity stake, with Rahm stating: "I like to be involved in companies I believe in. The fact that they allow me to have equity in it, it shows faith in both parts."

He added "I'm all in on what I do, and I'm going to give it my best on the golf course, and they're showing me that they trust me enough to be a part of it, and I know they're going to give it their all to give me the best product possible. With that said, even before that, before this deal was signed, they've asked me my input in equipment, and I probably could have demanded a lot more, I'm just not going to be the kind of person who is thinking about what to do so much..."