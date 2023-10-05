How To Watch Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Live Stream: Schedule and Tee Times

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The only Pro Am on the DP World Tour schedule, the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is played on three classic Scottish links. This year’s field includes not only members of Europe’s victorious Ryder Cup team but LIV golfers as well.

To ensure you miss none of the action, below are all the streaming and broadcast details on how to watch a Alfred Dunhill Links Championship live stream from wherever you are, together with today's groups and tee times.

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is held across three venues on the first three days with each team of one pro and one amateur playing one round on each course. The venues are the Old Course at St Andrews and the Championship course at Carnoustie, both Open Championship venues, and Kingsbarns, a Kyle Philips design that opened in 2000.

Carnoustie is much the hardest of these courses, but for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship it is set up to be more benign than usual due to the need to accommodate the handicap players among the celebrity amateurs. Actors Catherine Zeta-Jones, Andy Garcia, Kathryn Newton and Matthew Goode and musicians Ronan Keating, Huey Lewis, Tom Chaplin, Dave Farrell, Mike Rutherford and Tico Torres are among those taking part.

The cut is made after the third round, and the top 60 pros and ties and the top 20 teams play the final round at St Andrews on Sunday.

Three of Europe’s victorious Ryder Cup team will be playing: Tommy Fleetwood, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Robert MacIntyre. Five LIV Gofers will also be teeing it up, on sponsor’s invites. The quintet – Talor Gooch, Louis Oosthuizen, Hudson Swafford, Dean Burmester and Peter Uihlein – are able to do so because they were either never members of the DP World Tour or had resigned their membership before playing in a LIV event, and are therefore under no sanctions from the DP World Tour.

All times ET

Thursday, October 5: 7am-12pm (Golf Channel)

Friday, October 6: 7am-12pm (Golf Channel)

Saturday, October 7: 7am-12pm (Golf Channel)

Sunday, October 8: 6.30am-12pm (Golf Channel)

If you already have the Golf Channel as part of your cable TV package, then you're all set. No cable? No problem. Try a cord-cutting TV service such as fuboTV ($74.99), AT&T TV Now ($80/m) or Sling ($51/m) to watch the Golf Channel. There are no long contracts with these services. You can try them and cancel whenever you've had enough. FuboTV has a 7-day free trial.

For Sling you'll need the Sling Blue package plus the Sports Extra add-on which usually has a very reasonable introductory price for your first month. Again, just cancel when you're done.

There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2023 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else but geo-blocking means you won't be able to tune into your regular streaming service if you're away from home. Fortunately, VPNs allow you to tune in from abroad and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.

ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. It's easy to use, boasts strong security features, is very easy to set up and is compatible with most major streaming devices, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.

Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee. This is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months absolutely free.

Watch golf live anywhere in the world: ExpressVPN

Set your location and tune into your regular stream while you're abroad. It's the No.1 trusted VPN on the market. The yearly pass saves 49% and 3 months free – working out to just £5.35/$6.67 per month. Try out the 30 Day Risk-Free Money-Back Guarantee.

All times BST

Thursday, October 5: 12pm-5pm (Sky Sports Golf

Friday, October 6: 12pm-5pm (Sky Sports Golf

Saturday, October 7: 12pm-5pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Sunday, October 8: 11.30am-5pm (Sky Sports Golf)

In the UK, Sky Sports should be your first port of call as Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Mix will televise action from the event. At the moment Sky has some great deals on Sky Sports for those looking to upgrade and those looking to sign up to Sky for the first time.

You can get all eight Sky Sports Channels in HD for just £27 a month which not only includes all the golf action, but you can also watch football, cricket, Formula 1, NFL and a whole host of other sporting events.

All times AEST

Thursday, October 5: 9.30pm-2am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Friday, October 6: 9pm-2am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Saturday, October 7: 9pm-2am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Sunday, October 8: 8.30pm-2am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Watching the DP World Tour in Australia obviously means getting something great to watch late at night and early in the morning. As ever in Australia, the most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports where you can watch Fox Sports. Not only can you watch the action from Scotland here, it has all the PGA Tour, DP World Tour events, LPGA and the Majors.

It also offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some of its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports.

It's also good value at either $25 for Kayo One, $30 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you're splitting the cost of the subscription. There's even a free 7-day trial.

As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favorite streaming service just like they would at home if they use a VPN to watch their live stream of choice.

The marquee groups are playing Carnoustie on day one. Tee times (PT/ET/BST/AEST):

1.22am/4.22am/9.22am/6.22pm Ryan Fox, Matt Kuchar

Ryan Fox, Matt Kuchar 1.33am/4.33am/9.33am/6.33pm Rasmus Højgaard, Talor Gooch

Rasmus Højgaard, Talor Gooch 1.44am/4.44am/9.44am/6.44pm Robert MacIntyre, Padraig Harrington

Robert MacIntyre, Padraig Harrington 1.55am/4.55am/9.55am/6.55pm Matt Fitzpatrick, Alex Fitzpatrick

Matt Fitzpatrick, Alex Fitzpatrick 2.06am/5.06am/10.06am/7.06pm Louis Oosthuizen, Adrian Meronk

Louis Oosthuizen, Adrian Meronk 2.17am/5.17am/10.17am/7.17pm Hudson Swafford, Tommy Fleetwood

Hudson Swafford, Tommy Fleetwood 2.28am/5.28am/10.28am/7.28pm Billy Horschel, Connor Syme

