How One PGA Tour Player Lost Over $1 Million At The Charles Schwab Challenge
Harold Varner III endured a torrid finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge as he dropped 10 shots over his last seven holes
After the 11th hole on Sunday, Harold Varner III found himself in a share of the lead at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Seven holes later, the 31-year-old finished back in a tie for 27th, with Varner shooting 10-over-par for his back nine.
Not only was it a costly mistake regarding FedEx Cup and World Ranking points, but also tournament prize money (opens in new tab), with the American losing out on a potential $1.5 million paycheque and instead settling for a $56,000 one instead.
It was a heart-breaking way to end the tournament for Varner, who was spotted signing autographs with his fans despite his capitulation around Colonial Country Club. (opens in new tab)
Producing three birdies and one bogey over the front nine, Varner was well in contention going into the back. However, as he came to the 12th, the American was left with a lengthy wait as his playing partner, Scott Stallings, received a ruling on one of his shots.
After splashing out from the bunker, Varner was faced with a 12-foot putt for par that would have kept him in a share of the lead. What followed, was a four putt triple bogey that the 31-year-old never recovered from.
Following the triple, Varner (opens in new tab) found the water on the 13th as he racked up a double bogey, with yet another triple bogey being followed on the 14th as he moved to two-under-par for the tournament.
A birdie at the 15th seemed to be just a consolation, as Varner finished double bogey-bogey for a 10-over-par back nine and a level-par tournament total, something that just an hour or so earlier no-one would have even dreamed of!
Eventually, the 31-year-old finished nine shots back of eventual winner, Sam Burns, (opens in new tab) with Varner still yet to capture his first PGA Tour title. What's more, at the PGA Championship, he became just the 11th golfer in the Tour's history to make $10 million during his career without a PGA Tour win.
