How Many Monday Finishes Have There Been At The Players Championship?
The Players Championship is the PGA Tour's flagship event and, throughout its history, there have been eight Monday finishes, with the last being in 2022
Mother Nature is always unpredictable and, at The Players Championship, it has played its part in the outcome of the event several times.
Obviously, with golf being an outdoor sport, Mother Nature does take its toll and, throughout the 51 editions of The Players Championship, we have seen eight Monday finishes.
In fact, the first ever Players Championship in 1974 went to a Monday finish, due to downpours and electrical activity in the area leaving organisers no option but to extend the event into a fifth day.
Taking place at Atlanta Country Club in Georgia, it was Jack Nicklaus who overcame a five shot deficit to J.C. Snead to claim the inaugural event on Monday, securing a two-shot win and 16-under tournament total in the process.
Two years later, in 1976, Nicklaus won The Players again on a Monday finish. Taking place at Inverrary Country Club in Florida, Snead was once again the runner-up, as he finished three back of Nicklaus, who was 19-under.
The next two Players Championships to go to Monday finishes were in 1981 and 1983. In 1981, play was completely washed out on Sunday and, as players returned on Monday, a three-under score meant a three-way play-off between Raymond Floyd, Curtis Strange and Barry Jaeckel.
Floyd would par the first to win the tournament, while Sutton would win in 1983 after the first day of play was wiped out due to winds and rain. The 14-time PGA Tour winner finished at five-under, one shot clear of Bob Eastwood.
Like Nicklaus, Sutton then won for a second time via a Monday finish. The American led from start to finish, holding off Tiger Woods to claim the title by a single stroke. During the event, Sutton produced a memorable approach into the 18th which made him utter the words "be the right club today" as the ball was in the air.
After coming up short in 2000, Woods then went one better in 2001, as the tournament at TPC Sawgrass went to a Monday finish for a second consecutive year.
During the event, Woods produced the iconic "better than most" putt at the 17th, with the win also part of the Tiger Slam, whereby the American held all four Major championships.
The final two Monday finishes at TPC Sawgrass came in 2005 and 2022, when Fred Funk pulled off a huge shock and claim the biggest win of his career at the age of 48.
In 2022, various weather delays meant the event finished on a Monday and, during the final round, Cameron Smith shot a six-under 66 for a one shot victory over Anirban Lahiri. Later that year, Smith went on to win The 150th Open Championship at St Andrews.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
