How Many Holes In One Have There Been On The 17th Hole At TPC Sawgrass During The Players Championship?
The iconic par 3 17th, which is surrounded by water, measures just 137 yards and, throughout its history, there have been plenty of incredible moments
It’s usually only a wedge, so you might imagine there have been lots of aces on the iconic 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass during The Players Championship. True, it’s a treacherous hole, what with the green being virtually surrounded by water. However, it measures just 137 yards and is just a flick of a wedge, or maybe a 9-iron, if there’s a bit of a breeze.
Given players are nearing the end of their rounds by the time they arrive on the 17th tee box, it’s worth stating that there would rarely be a green light to go for the pin - plus the green is fairly narrow. This is a hole where you just want to find the putting surface, two putt for your par, and move on.
In short, it’s an intimidating hole and one that has yielded just the 14 holes-in-one throughout The Players Championship, three of which came in 2023.
Brad Fabel made the first ace on the 17th during a competition round at The Players Championship. That was in 1986, and it was five years before another was made.
Several crowd favorites have managed the feat over the years, including Fred Couples (1997), Miguel Angel Jimenez (2002) and Shane Lowry (2022).
The full list of players to have made a hole-in-one on golf's most famous par 3 is shown below.
PLAYERS WHO HAVE MADE A HOLE-IN-ONE ON THE 17TH AT THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP
Player
Year
Brad Fabel
1986
Brian Claar
1991
Fred Couples
1997
Joey Sindelar
1999
Paul Azinger
2000
Miguel Angel Jimenez
2002
Willy Wilcox
2016
Sergio Garcia
2017
Ryan Moore
2019
Shane Lowry
2022
Hayden Buckley
2023
Aaron Rai
2023
Alex Smalley
2023
Ryan Fox
2024
In 2024, Ryan Fox became the first player ever to go eagle-ace on the 16th and 17th at TPC Sawgrass. In the process, he also became the 14th player to record an ace on the penultimate hole.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including seven World No.1s, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups around the world. He's a member of Formby Golf Club in Merseyside, UK.
