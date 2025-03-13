How Many Holes In One Have There Been On The 17th Hole At TPC Sawgrass During The Players Championship?

The iconic par 3 17th, which is surrounded by water, measures just 137 yards and, throughout its history, there have been plenty of incredible moments

Ryan Fox celebrates his hole-in-one during The Players Championship
Ryan Fox celebrates making a hole-in-one on the 17th hole at the 2024 Players Championship
It’s usually only a wedge, so you might imagine there have been lots of aces on the iconic 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass during The Players Championship. True, it’s a treacherous hole, what with the green being virtually surrounded by water. However, it measures just 137 yards and is just a flick of a wedge, or maybe a 9-iron, if there’s a bit of a breeze.

Given players are nearing the end of their rounds by the time they arrive on the 17th tee box, it’s worth stating that there would rarely be a green light to go for the pin - plus the green is fairly narrow. This is a hole where you just want to find the putting surface, two putt for your par, and move on.

In short, it’s an intimidating hole and one that has yielded just the 14 holes-in-one throughout The Players Championship, three of which came in 2023.

Brad Fabel made the first ace on the 17th during a competition round at The Players Championship. That was in 1986, and it was five years before another was made.

Several crowd favorites have managed the feat over the years, including Fred Couples (1997), Miguel Angel Jimenez (2002) and Shane Lowry (2022).

The full list of players to have made a hole-in-one on golf's most famous par 3 is shown below.

PLAYERS WHO HAVE MADE A HOLE-IN-ONE ON THE 17TH AT THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP

Player

Year

Brad Fabel

1986

Brian Claar

1991

Fred Couples

1997

Joey Sindelar 

1999

Paul Azinger 

2000

Miguel Angel Jimenez

2002

Willy Wilcox 

2016

Sergio Garcia

2017

Ryan Moore

2019

Shane Lowry

2022

Hayden Buckley

2023

Aaron Rai

2023

Alex Smalley

2023

Ryan Fox

2024

In 2024, Ryan Fox became the first player ever to go eagle-ace on the 16th and 17th at TPC Sawgrass. In the process, he also became the 14th player to record an ace on the penultimate hole.

