How Many Holes In One Have There Been On The 17th Hole At TPC Sawgrass During The Players Championship?

It’s usually only a wedge, so you might imagine there have been lots of aces on the iconic 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass during The Players Championship. True, it’s a treacherous hole, what with the green being virtually surrounded by water. However, it measures just 137 yards and is just a flick of a wedge, or maybe a 9-iron, if there’s a bit of a breeze.

Given players are nearing the end of their rounds by the time they arrive on the 17th tee box, it’s worth stating that there would rarely be a green light to go for the pin - plus the green is fairly narrow. This is a hole where you just want to find the putting surface, two putt for your par, and move on.

In short, it’s an intimidating hole and one that has yielded just the 14 holes-in-one throughout The Players Championship, three of which came in 2023.

Brad Fabel made the first ace on the 17th during a competition round at The Players Championship. That was in 1986, and it was five years before another was made.

Several crowd favorites have managed the feat over the years, including Fred Couples (1997), Miguel Angel Jimenez (2002) and Shane Lowry (2022).

The full list of players to have made a hole-in-one on golf's most famous par 3 is shown below.

PLAYERS WHO HAVE MADE A HOLE-IN-ONE ON THE 17TH AT THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP

Swipe to scroll horizontally Player Year Brad Fabel 1986 Brian Claar 1991 Fred Couples 1997 Joey Sindelar 1999 Paul Azinger 2000 Miguel Angel Jimenez 2002 Willy Wilcox 2016 Sergio Garcia 2017 Ryan Moore 2019 Shane Lowry 2022 Hayden Buckley 2023 Aaron Rai 2023 Alex Smalley 2023 Ryan Fox 2024

In 2024, Ryan Fox became the first player ever to go eagle-ace on the 16th and 17th at TPC Sawgrass. In the process, he also became the 14th player to record an ace on the penultimate hole.