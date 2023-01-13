How Do I Hold This Together? Jordan Spieth Sums Up Hit-And-Miss Form

Jordan Spieth has had an eventful start to 2023 and after a sparkling round at the Sony Open he lifted the lid on what it’s like being one of the most talented but perhaps one of the most unpredictable in world golf.

Nobody seems to pull off escape shots as well as Spieth, but then again not many have as much practice as at times he can hit it off the reservation even when he’s contending in big tournaments.

When watching him on TV you can often just see him in the trees, in thick rough, in the bushes, or even infamously out on the end of the driving range by the equipment trucks.

But time and time again he gets himself out of trouble, or in that case in point at Royal Birkdale at The Open even go on to win a Major despite hardly stepping onto a fairway.

And after he tied for the lead after the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii, Spieth admitted that it was tough handling the huge variances within his game that can see him play as good as anyone one day yet struggle to stay on the course the next.

“I believe I can shoot five or six-under each day out here,” Spieth said after his first round. “Not to say that that means it'll happen, but there are other times I would be sitting there going, how do I hold this s*** together, to be honest. Seriously.”

Spieth, though, does say that he is feeling that he has a bit more control over his game now than in previous years as he tries to rid his game of some bad habits.

“I just remember thinking, I know where my game is at and I can maybe fake it as best I can, but it's not -- I don't really have great control.

“This is different. The last couple years have been a little different where off to a good start and I'm like, okay, I think I can improve a little to gain just a little bit more control, but I was in really good control.

“Seems simple, but when you're still fighting the urge to want to hit it hard or get over some bad habits, days like today I'm not surprised, but what I will say is I'm confident relative to other time periods I've been off to similar starts, which is a really good place to be.”

Spieth’s first round was also an encouraging start for one golf punter who, according to FanDuel, had placed a whopping $50,000 bet on Spieth to win the Sony Open this week.

With 15/1 odds it means that there’s a golf fan out there nervously watching for the next few days with Spieth playing to make him $800,000 richer. No pressure Jordan!