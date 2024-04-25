'He Loves Looking At Excel Spreadsheets, And I Like Playing Video Games' - Fitzpatrick Brothers Looking To Find Common Ground At Zurich Classic
The two brothers will tee it up again in the team event in New Orleans but don't have as much in common as one might expect
In a team golf event, one might expect a brotherly connection to come in handy. At this week's Zurich Classic, Matt Fitzpatrick and Alex Fitzpatrick will certainly hope that is the case.
The siblings, who became the first English brothers in 50 years to play in the same Open Championship last year at Hoylake, have returned to New Orleans after their encouraging T19 finish last year, just the second regular season PGA Tour start of Alex's career.
However, while the brothers may have a shared passion for the game and competing together, it's fair to say that their interests diverge quite rapidly after that.
"Not a lot," Matt bluntly joked when asked by reporters ahead of the tournament what the pair enjoy doing together when they have time off.
Alex, his younger brother, went further: "The issue is we're opposite people. He loves looking at Excel spreadsheets, and I like playing video games. There's probably not too much in common."
Despite their lack of shared interests off the course, the duo are hotly tipped this week, with the possibility of a PGA Tour card on offer for Alex should the pair top the leaderboard come Sunday
I get such a kick out of the Fitzpatrick brosQ: What do you enjoy doing when you are together?Matt: "Not a lot."Alex: "The issue is we're opposite people. He loves looking at Excel spreadsheets, and I like playing video games. There's probably not too much in common." pic.twitter.com/RaNpNzF9fJApril 24, 2024
The 25-year-old has made a decent start to his year on the DP World Tour, recording three top-20 finishes in his first seven events.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
A T23 finish at last week's Corales Puntacana Championship helped him acclimatise to PGA Tour conditions and the former Wake Forest collegiate golfer is now hoping to kick on and contend this week.
"It's kind of been one of those where I feel like I've played a lot of decent golf. I had a lot of top-20 finishes which is great for the most part, but trying to sneak into that top 10 is always nice," he said.
"At the moment I would love to kind of push the belt a little bit and try and break into that top 10 a bit more. I feel like my game is in a good spot. I've got a great team around me who I'm excited for the future, and hopefully a good week this week will set the tone."
The two brothers get their first round started at 2.10pm local time alongside the Hojgaard twins - Nicolai and Rasmus.
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He is now a freelance journalist who also works for The Independent, Metro, UEFA and Stats Perform.
-
-
OWGR Announce 54-Hole Tour To Get World Rankings Points - And It's Not LIV
The Official World Golf Ranking has announced the 54-hole Clutch Pro Tour is eligible for world ranking points
By Paul Higham Published
-
'I Was Criticised, Bullied On Social Media And Forced To Retire As Lady Captain'
Female golfers share the things they love and loathe about golf club culture
By Carly Frost Published
-
‘I Think I Can Be Helpful’ – Rory McIlroy Opens Up On Potential Return To PGA Tour Policy Board
The four-time Major winner resigned from the board six months ago, but with the game still fractured, he could be about to return
By Mike Hall Published
-
From Ryder Cuppers To A Tour Player And His Caddie's Dad - The 6 Most Intriguing Pairings At The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans
80 teams are set to do battle at TPC Louisiana - and here are six of the most eye-catching
By Andrew Wright Published
-
Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Tee Times - Rounds One And Two
Rory McIlroy plays alongside Shane Lowry in the team event, while a host of other big names are in the field too
By Mike Hall Published
-
Report: Tiger Woods Set To Receive $100m Loyalty Payday From PGA Tour
The 15-time Major champion is set to be rewarded handsomely for sticking with the US-based circuit
By Andrew Wright Published
-
YouTube Star George Bryan Comes Within Inches Of PGA Tour Start At Qualifying Event
The YouTube star appeared set for a place at the Myrtle Beach Classic, but a near miss on the 18th left him in a playoff, which Matt Atkins won
By Mike Hall Published
-
Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Prize Money Payout 2024
Nick Hardy and Davis Riley defend their title at the team event as Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry also play
By Mike Hall Published
-
PGA Tour Players Set To Discover Quantitative Cost Of Loyalty As Equity Shares Handed Out This Week: Report
Players who didn't jump ship to LIV Golf will reportedly find out how much their loyalty was worth this week
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Do The Winners Share Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Prize Money? (And What About FedEx Cup Points?)
The prize money breakdown for the PGA Tour's only team event is slightly more complicated than other tournaments
By Joel Kulasingham Published