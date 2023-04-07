'Happens Every Single Day' - Major Winning Caddie On Koepka Incident

When it comes to the world of caddying, Craig Connelly has seen it all, with 'weeman' famed for being on the bag of Martin Kaymer when he claimed the US Open, PGA Championship, Players Championship and Ryder Cup, in a run that put him top of the World Rankings.

It's safe to say that the Scotsman knows what he is talking about when it comes to being a caddie, and now, he has given his thoughts on an incident at The Masters involving Brooks Koepka, his caddie Ricky Elliott, Gary Woodland and his caddie Brennan Little.

The incident occurred at the 15th hole at Augusta National, with TV footage showing Elliott appearing to say the word “five” to Woodland’s caddie. Why's this an issue, you may ask? Well, it potentially indicated the club Koepka had used which would be a breach of Rule 10.2a that states no player or caddie can give or seek advice from a competitor.

Kaymer celebrates with Connelly after his 2014 US Open victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following the incident, many took to social media to voice their opinions and, shortly after the round, a statement was released that explained there hadn't been a rules' breach. It read: “Following the completion of Brooks Koepka’s round, the Committee questioned his caddie and others in the group about a possible incident on No.15. All involved were adamant that no advice was given or requested. Consequently, the Committee determined that there was no breach of the Rules.”

There are still many who disagree, however, but in the case of Connelly it couldn't be clearer, with the bagman stating on Twitter: "Just watched the Brooks 'incident'. Absolute NON STARTER! Happens every single day, multiple times a round and if there's a caddy on here who says they've never done it, then they're talking shite! Also, at Augusta there's spotters at the side of the fairway and on par 3 tees."

The tweet caused one user to ask the question "caddies tell each other what their man hit, multiple times a round?" Which caused Connelly to add: "Caddies tell commentators and spotters what their players are hitting. It may look like they're telling a caddie or player."

After his seven-under-par first round, which saw Kopeka in a three-way tie for the lead, the American himself explained the situation, with the four-time Major winner stating: “Yeah, we looked at it when we got back in. (Gary Woodland and his caddie) had no idea what we were hitting. They didn’t even know because – I know that fact because GW asked me what we hit walking off (the 15th), when we were walking down. So that’s all I can give you.”

It wasn't the only accusation of rules' breaching made during the first round at The Masters, with Collin Morikawa also drawn into question after he was seen replacing his marker and ball on the putting surface after his ball moved when he addressed it with his putter.

Thankfully, more footage was later released with Morikawa's golf ball clearly seen rolling back when he addressed it with his putter. Speaking after his round, the two-time Major winner explained: "The ball moved, and then I moved it back. Pretty standard now. Pretty routine in our rules book thankfully."