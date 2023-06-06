'Good For The Game' - Jack Nicklaus Backs PGA Tour Merger With LIV Golf
The 18-time Major winner has given his backing to the merger between the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour and LIV Golf
Jack Nicklaus has given his backing to the news that the PGA Tour, LIV Golf and the DP World Tour have announced a merger.
Earlier, it was revealed that the three organisations had come together to “unify the game of golf, on a global basis” by combining their golf-related commercial businesses and rights into a collectively owned, for-profit entity.
The 18-time Major winner, who hosted last week's designated event on the PGA Tour, The Memorial Tournament, told the Palm Beach Post: “The last three years have been difficult for the game and the players. I spoke with PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan this morning. He seemed pleased with the arrangement that will once again bring together the best players in the world. I agree that this is good for the game of golf.
"I also appreciate the commissioner’s comments about continuing the tradition of the Tour and the mission to support important charitable causes. I am certainly interested in seeing the details. Jay indicated that this all will happen in 2024, so very soon the proof will be in the pudding. Whatever is best for the game of golf enjoys my full support.”
Before last week’s tournament at Muirfield Village, Nicklaus claimed he “doesn’t consider LIV players part of the game anymore.”
He then went further, saying that, even though he respects their choice to sign for the circiuit, the likes of Open champion Cameron Smith and Brooks Koepka, who won the PGA Championship, shouldn’t be allowed back on the PGA Tour in future. He continued: “No, I don’t. They’ve made a choice for what they’re doing and how they’re doing it. And that’s fine. I don’t have any issue with any of those guys."
Regardless, it appears some LIV Golf players may have a route back to the PGA Tour in 2024. That’s because the statement announcing the merger also said: “The three organizations will work cooperatively and in good faith to establish a fair and objective process for any players who desire to re-apply for membership with the PGA Tour or the DP World Tour following the completion of the 2023 season and for determining fair criteria and terms of re-admission, consistent with each Tour’s policies.”
In March, Nicklaus told Sir Nick Faldo's podcast LIV Golf was "trying to buy the game." Last year, he revealed he'd turned down a $100m+ offer to take on a role similar to Greg Norman's CEO position.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
PGA Tour Sends Letters To Players Confirming LIV Golf Merger
Jay Monahan has addressed PGA Tour members to announce the unification, stating the news will end all pending litigation.
By Ed Carruthers • Published
-
5 Questions About The PGA Tour, LIV Golf Merger
There is a lot up in the air after the announcement that the established tours have merged with LIV Golf
By Andrew Wright • Published