Golfing World Pays Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II

Tributes have poured in for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II from the golf world

The flag half mast and clubhouse at Wentworth
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Elliott Heath
By Elliott Heath
published

The golfing world has paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II following her death on Thursday at Balmoral.

There will be no play at the BMW PGA Championship on Friday, with the flag raised at half mast on the clubhouse at Wentworth. The DP World Tour said in a statement: "On behalf of our members and everyone connected with the European Tour group and the BMW PGA Championship, it is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."

The Royal and Ancient Golf Club's captain Peter Foston said, “We are greatly saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty today. Following her accession in 1952, Her late Majesty graciously accepted the Patronage of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, as has been the custom of reigning Monarchs since HM King William IV in 1834.

“Although not a golfer, Her late Majesty’s 70-year patronage of the Club was a great honour for its Members. We hold His Majesty The King and all The Royal Family in our thoughts at this time of mourning."

A post shared by The R&A (@therandagolf) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

Ryder Cup Europe said in a statement that Queen Elizabeth II "truly was an inspiration to people the world over. Our deepest sympathies and condolences are with the Royal Family."

Europe's victorious 2018 Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn wrote: “Living most of my adult life in England I’m deeply saddened by the passing of Queen Elizabeth. An inspiration to so many all over the world. Rest in peace, Your Majesty.”

A number of professionals and golfing organisations also paid tribute to Her Majesty, including Sir Nick Faldo, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Justin Rose.

A post shared by DP World Tour (@dpworldtour) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

A post shared by Ryder Cup Europe (@rydercupteameurope) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

See more
See more

A post shared by Lee Westwood (@westwood_lee) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

See more

A post shared by Justin ROSE (@justinprose99) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath
Senior Staff Writer

Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He has also covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as three Open Championships including at Carnoustie in 2018 when he was inside the ropes with Tiger Woods. He has played 31 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Alwoodley. He currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 4-6. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.


Elliott is currently playing:


Driver: Honma TR20

3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max

2 iron: Mizuno MP-18 MMC Fli-Hi

Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW

Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58

Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Latest

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.