Golfing World Pays Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II
Tributes have poured in for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II from the golf world
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The golfing world has paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II following her death on Thursday at Balmoral.
There will be no play at the BMW PGA Championship on Friday, with the flag raised at half mast on the clubhouse at Wentworth. The DP World Tour said in a statement: "On behalf of our members and everyone connected with the European Tour group and the BMW PGA Championship, it is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."
The Royal and Ancient Golf Club's captain Peter Foston said, “We are greatly saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty today. Following her accession in 1952, Her late Majesty graciously accepted the Patronage of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, as has been the custom of reigning Monarchs since HM King William IV in 1834.
“Although not a golfer, Her late Majesty’s 70-year patronage of the Club was a great honour for its Members. We hold His Majesty The King and all The Royal Family in our thoughts at this time of mourning."
A post shared by The R&A (@therandagolf) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Ryder Cup Europe said in a statement that Queen Elizabeth II "truly was an inspiration to people the world over. Our deepest sympathies and condolences are with the Royal Family."
Europe's victorious 2018 Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn wrote: “Living most of my adult life in England I’m deeply saddened by the passing of Queen Elizabeth. An inspiration to so many all over the world. Rest in peace, Your Majesty.”
A number of professionals and golfing organisations also paid tribute to Her Majesty, including Sir Nick Faldo, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Justin Rose.
A post shared by DP World Tour (@dpworldtour) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
A post shared by Ryder Cup Europe (@rydercupteameurope) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
England Golf, its counties and clubs are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.Our collective thoughts are with the Royal Family during this difficult time. https://t.co/tf4GlhJh2aSeptember 8, 2022
pic.twitter.com/GoVaAI6D6ESeptember 8, 2022
A post shared by Lee Westwood (@westwood_lee) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
#RIP Your Majesty 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/dQV9JREVeqSeptember 8, 2022
A post shared by Justin ROSE (@justinprose99) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
RIP Her Majesty The Queen.September 8, 2022
pic.twitter.com/VtqB3fuZ9PSeptember 8, 2022
We join the nation, the commonwealth and the world in mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II. We send our condolences to the Royal Family pic.twitter.com/j9hFXvwOmMSeptember 8, 2022
Thank you.. thank you… thank you. pic.twitter.com/jcx4I2fh7wSeptember 8, 2022
Rest in peace your majesty. A constant in all of our lives, Britain and the world has lost a great and inspirational leader. We will remember you. Thank you 🇬🇧 https://t.co/rSEGuNWLLlSeptember 8, 2022
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He has also covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as three Open Championships including at Carnoustie in 2018 when he was inside the ropes with Tiger Woods. He has played 31 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Alwoodley. He currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 4-6. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Honma TR20
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
2 iron: Mizuno MP-18 MMC Fli-Hi
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
No Play On Friday At BMW PGA Championship
The golf course and practice facilities at Wentworth are closed all of Friday out of respect for Her Majesty and the Royal Family
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Can You Hand A Scorecard In If Playing On Your Own?
Using General Play, are you allowed to go out for a solo knock and return a score that will count towards your handicap?
By Fergus Bisset • Published