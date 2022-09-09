Golfing World Pays Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The golfing world has paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II following her death on Thursday at Balmoral.

There will be no play at the BMW PGA Championship on Friday, with the flag raised at half mast on the clubhouse at Wentworth. The DP World Tour said in a statement: "On behalf of our members and everyone connected with the European Tour group and the BMW PGA Championship, it is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."

The Royal and Ancient Golf Club's captain Peter Foston said, “We are greatly saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty today. Following her accession in 1952, Her late Majesty graciously accepted the Patronage of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, as has been the custom of reigning Monarchs since HM King William IV in 1834.



“Although not a golfer, Her late Majesty’s 70-year patronage of the Club was a great honour for its Members. We hold His Majesty The King and all The Royal Family in our thoughts at this time of mourning."

A post shared by The R&A (@therandagolf) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Ryder Cup Europe said in a statement that Queen Elizabeth II "truly was an inspiration to people the world over. Our deepest sympathies and condolences are with the Royal Family."

Europe's victorious 2018 Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn wrote: “Living most of my adult life in England I’m deeply saddened by the passing of Queen Elizabeth. An inspiration to so many all over the world. Rest in peace, Your Majesty.”

A number of professionals and golfing organisations also paid tribute to Her Majesty, including Sir Nick Faldo, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Justin Rose.

A post shared by DP World Tour (@dpworldtour) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

A post shared by Ryder Cup Europe (@rydercupteameurope) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

England Golf, its counties and clubs are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.Our collective thoughts are with the Royal Family during this difficult time. https://t.co/tf4GlhJh2aSeptember 8, 2022 See more

pic.twitter.com/GoVaAI6D6ESeptember 8, 2022 See more

A post shared by Lee Westwood (@westwood_lee) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

#RIP Your Majesty 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/dQV9JREVeqSeptember 8, 2022 See more

A post shared by Justin ROSE (@justinprose99) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

RIP Her Majesty The Queen.September 8, 2022 See more

pic.twitter.com/VtqB3fuZ9PSeptember 8, 2022 See more

We join the nation, the commonwealth and the world in mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II. We send our condolences to the Royal Family pic.twitter.com/j9hFXvwOmMSeptember 8, 2022 See more

Thank you.. thank you… thank you. pic.twitter.com/jcx4I2fh7wSeptember 8, 2022 See more