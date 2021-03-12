Courses will be re-opening in Wales this weekend, having been closed since pre-Christmas

Golf Courses In Wales Allowed To Re-Open

Golfers in Wales are set to get back out onto the course tomorrow after changes to the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

Outdoors sports will re-open on Saturday, with things like golf, basketball and tennis all being allowed.

It remains to be seen whether four balls will be allowed straight away, with the guidance currently saying that four people from two households will be able to meet outdoors to socialise.

The current stay at home requirement is changing to stay local, with the term ‘local’ expected to be five miles.

“The rule of thumb is that you should think of local as a five-mile radius from where you live but if you live in a valleys community or a rural area you can exercise your judgement and go a little bit further,” First Minister Mark Drakeford said.

Self-contained accommodation is set to re-open from 27th March, offering up the prospect of a golf holiday.

Pro shops will be opening on 12th April, just like in England.

Courses in Wales have been closed since before Christmas.

Whilst this is fantastic news for golfers, it does appear to be very short notice for clubs and greenkeepers who will be working frantically today to get facilities and systems ready for the return of the sport.

Mark Drakeford is making the announcement at his lunchtime Welsh Government press conference from 12.15pm.

We wait for the full guidance from Welsh Golf, which should tell us more about whether four balls will be allowed and if driving ranges will be opening as well.

This update means that, from Saturday, it will be just England and Northern Ireland where golf cannot be played in the UK.

England’s courses are opening on 29th March, whilst there is no current date for Northern Ireland.

Scottish golfers are now allowed to play in four balls after an update from Scottish Golf.

