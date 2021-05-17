Garrick Higgo: “I Didn’t Expect To Do All These Things So Quickly”

Garrick Higgo admits that he didn't expect his success to come so quickly, with the South African claiming three European Tour titles in only 26 starts.

Garrick Higgo: “I Didn’t Expect To Do These Things So Quickly”

Garrick Higgo is one of the biggest prospects in golf right now, with multiple professional wins already under his belt.

The 22-year-old South African has been enjoying the form of his life, and with a Major debut at the PGA Championship on the horizon, Higgo can’t believe how quickly success has come to him.

After spending just one year at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, the 22-year-old would return to his home country of South Africa.

“I really liked the courses that are there and I liked the coaches as well, but it just didn’t work out for me, I don’t think my game was good enough when I was there, I struggled quite a bit and didn’t play as well,” he told Golf Monthly.

“I realised and knew that I was good enough and that I could make it, but I knew I needed to go home and see my coach a lot more to get better. I wanted to climb the ladder from the beginning.”

Turning professional in early 2019, the return paid off for Higgo, as in his debut season he picked up two Sunshine Tour victories.

“It all happened so quick, but my game just got better and better. To win twice in your first year is just unreal, but I just really enjoy competing, it’s all I want to do is just compete.”

With his fast start to professional life, the South African moved onto Q School, earning his way onto the Challenge Tour.

Related: Garrick Higgo What’s in the bag?

“It was such a good experience, I’ve never played six competitive rounds in a row and it was amazing just to get a Challenge Tour card, I had just turned pro at the beginning of that year on the Sunshine Tour and I was prepared to just play the Big Easy Tour.

“I didn’t expect to do all these things so quickly, but I think because I was hungry and wanted to learn a lot, I just stuck by what I was doing and it all worked out.”

With his Challenge Tour success, the turning point in Higgo’s career came at the 2020 Open de Portugal, where the 22-year-old claimed a one shot victory over Pep Angles.

Maiden European title secured, Higgo has gone on to secure another two victories; the Gran Canaria Lopesan Open and Canary Islands Championship.

Podcast: Garrick Higgo On His Rapid Rise And Playing His First Major

The South African makes his Major debut at Kiawah Island this week in the PGA Championship.