Former World No.1 Shanshan Feng Announces Retirement
The LPGA Tour player has confirmed her retirement in a letter addressed to her friends, family and fans
LPGA Tour legend Shanshan Feng has confirmed she is retiring from the game following a glittering career.
In a letter addressed to her friends, family and fans released on Instagram, the former World No.1 said: “To those who know me, I set a goal of playing 10 full years of professional golf at the very beginning of my career back in 2007. It is year 15 now. Well, I did become world No.1 and won an Olympic medal in year 10 so I awarded myself with some extra fun. Now it is time for me to try something different.”
Feng went on to explain that the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic was a factor in her decision. She said: “In recent years, the global pandemic has changed a lot of things, and has me reflecting. I have been traveling for the majority of my past years. It is time to slow down a little, focus more on my personal growth, and spend some time with my family. Golf has brought me everything. maybe now is my chance to give back.”
To that end, Feng explains in the letter that she intends to devote time to helping bring other Chinese players into the game. She said: “I have a dream that one day in future professional golf, we see more of us Chinese players. The players and the resources together can help this sport tremendously grow, and create some future Chinese champions along the way. To achieve that, I will be devoting my heart and sweat off the course in helping young talents grow. Through doing so, I hope to see more of you having a taste of this beautiful sport."
In June 2021, Feng revealed she was contemplating retirement after missing the cut at the 2021 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. At the time she explained she intended to play in last summer’s Olympics in Tokyo. She did just that, finishing eighth.
Feng’s retirement will be seen as a significant loss to the ladies’ game. She is well-known for her humour and has been a popular figure throughout her career. However, it is her professional achievements that will largely define her career. She won a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympics and amassed 23 wins including the 2012 Women’s PGA Championship. Feng was World No.1 between November 2017 and April 2018.
