'Exactly Why Having Cuts Is So Important' - Kenya Open Player Sends Social Media Wild
Mutahi Kibugu birdied the final hole to make the cut in his home tournament, with social media loving the moment!
A lot has been made of cuts in professional tournaments of late, with the PGA Tour recently announcing a host of new designated events that will feature far smaller fields of between 70 and 78 players, as well as the removal of the 36-hole cut.
It's no secret that multiple players have been against these changes, with Ryan Armour telling Golf Digest (opens in new tab) that "our opinion didn’t matter". It's divided the golfing world, and now, at the Magical Kenya Open, a reason for cuts to stay in place has been posted to Twitter, specifically by home hero, Mutahi Kibugu.
And this is what sport is all about. Mutahi Kibugu birdies the 18th @KenyaOpenGolf and makes his way to the weekend as the home hero. Bloody fantastic. #dpwt #MagicalKenyaOpen pic.twitter.com/yOugh0Lb02March 10, 2023
Iona Stephen, who is currently covering the Magical Kenya Open from Muthaiga Golf Club, posted a fantastic video via her Twitter, which involves Kibugu holing a birdie putt that secured him a spot in the weekend, as he made the cut in Kenya.
Faced with a mid-range birdie putt, Kibugu strikes the putt which never leaves the hole. As it rolls nearer and nearer, the Kenyan runs off to the right of the green before fist pumping to much fanfare from the fans surrounding the 18th green.
In the tweet, Stephen captions it: "And this is what sport is all about. Mutahi Kibugu birdies the 18th @KenyaOpenGolf and makes his way to the weekend as the home hero. Bloody fantastic. #dpwt #MagicalKenyaOpen."
A lot of things in our beautiful game need to change, but getting rid of cuts isn’t one of them! The proof is here👍 https://t.co/1tvsViEmfiMarch 11, 2023
There were many impressions and reactions to the video, with professional golfer, Bradley Neil, responding "A lot of things in our beautiful game need to change, but getting rid of cuts isn’t one of them! The proof is here."
Along with Neil, multiple users praised the video and moment, with golf YouTuber, Peter Finch, replying "Love this," whilst Ladies European Tour player, Rosie Davies, stated "Moments that wouldn’t happen with a “cut”…"
