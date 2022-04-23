England Golf Reveals 2022 Award Winners

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

On Wednesday 20th April, individuals from the amateur world of English golf were honoured in the 2022 England Golf Awards.

Presented by broadcaster and golfer, Naga Munchetty, the Awards also featured appearances from singer and presenter Fleur East, golfing royal Zara Tindall, tennis coach Judy Murray and five-time European Tour winner, Tommy Fleetwood.

Designed to recognise and reward individuals, teams, clubs and counties who have really gone above and beyond in making a positive contribution within the amateur game in England over the past year, the worthy nominees and winners were announced throughout the evening.

In 10 of the 11 categories, nominations were made by the public and a panel of 46 judges comprised of experts from the golf industry, the media and England Golf staff. The nominees for the Performance of the Year category were put forward and then judged by staff in the England Golf performance department

Check out the full list of results below

👏 Thank you to all of our amazing finalists and congratulations to our 2022 award winners!Thank you also to @TVNaga01 for hosting the event - we had a blast! #EGAwards2022🇺🇦 #EGStandswithUkraine 🇺🇦Donate here - https://t.co/G0Otq5HOt9 pic.twitter.com/6sLY4P92kuApril 20, 2022 See more

Club of the Year - Hazel Grove GC (Cheshire)

County of the Year – Kent Golf

Diversity and Inclusion Champion – Terry Kirby, Ganstead Park GC (Yorkshire)

Participation and Development Coach of the Year – Aaron Cox, Blackwell Grange GC (Durham)

Performance of the Year – England Women’s Squad

Sustainability Project of the Year – Farleigh GC (Surrey)

Tournament Venue of the Year – Farnham GC (Surrey)

Volunteer of the Year – Alan Plumb, Strawberry Hill GC (Middlesex)

Women and Girls’ Trailblazer – Hannah Crump, Stonebridge GC (Warwickshire)

Young Ambassador of the Year – Kai Williams, Bedford and County GC (Bedfordshire)

Lifetime Service Award – Tommy Tulk, Long Sutton GC (Somerset)

👏 A congratulatory message from our ambassador @TommyFleetwood1 to the England Women’s Team as they swoop the performance of the year award!#EGAwards2022🇺🇦 #EGStandswithUkraine 🇺🇦Donate here - https://t.co/G0Otq5HOt9 pic.twitter.com/PhiYF1hfEOApril 20, 2022 See more

Following the results, England Golf CEO, Jeremy Tomlinson, stated: “It’s occasions like this which make me feel both humbled and proud to be involved with golf in England.

“Our wonderful game can only thrive if volunteers, coaches, club staff and county officials put in countless hours behind the scenes to improve the experience for all golfers. It’s important to shine a light on the work being done by those who do not court publicity, but who deserve to be recognised for their exceptional contributions.

“In England, we are extremely lucky to be blessed with so many incredible people who care so passionately about golf. My thanks go to Naga for presenting and our main sponsors, adidas Golf, as well as Your Golf Travel and our colleagues at the Golf Foundation for helping us stage another successful awards night.

“But most of all I would like to thank our nominees and especially our winners for all they do to make sure amateur and club golf in England remains at the heart of our communities and a vital part of our sporting nation.”