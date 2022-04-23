England Golf Reveals 2022 Award Winners

In a bumper-filled evening, England Golf announced 11 category winners at their annual Golf Awards

On Wednesday 20th April, individuals from the amateur world of English golf were honoured in the 2022 England Golf Awards.

Presented by broadcaster and golfer, Naga Munchetty, the Awards also featured appearances from singer and presenter Fleur East, golfing royal Zara Tindall, tennis coach Judy Murray and five-time European Tour winner, Tommy Fleetwood.

Designed to recognise and reward individuals, teams, clubs and counties who have really gone above and beyond in making a positive contribution within the amateur game in England over the past year, the worthy nominees and winners were announced throughout the evening.

In 10 of the 11 categories, nominations were made by the public and a panel of 46 judges comprised of experts from the golf industry, the media and England Golf staff. The nominees for the Performance of the Year category were put forward and then judged by staff in the England Golf performance department 

Check out the full list of results below

  • Club of the Year - Hazel Grove GC (Cheshire)
  • County of the Year – Kent Golf
  • Diversity and Inclusion Champion – Terry Kirby, Ganstead Park GC (Yorkshire)
  • Participation and Development Coach of the Year – Aaron Cox, Blackwell Grange GC (Durham)
  • Performance of the Year – England Women’s Squad
  • Sustainability Project of the Year – Farleigh GC (Surrey)
  • Tournament Venue of the Year – Farnham GC (Surrey)
  • Volunteer of the Year – Alan Plumb, Strawberry Hill GC (Middlesex)
  • Women and Girls’ Trailblazer – Hannah Crump, Stonebridge GC (Warwickshire)
  • Young Ambassador of the Year – Kai Williams, Bedford and County GC (Bedfordshire)
  • Lifetime Service Award – Tommy Tulk, Long Sutton GC (Somerset)
Following the results, England Golf CEO, Jeremy Tomlinson, stated: “It’s occasions like this which make me feel both humbled and proud to be involved with golf in England.

“Our wonderful game can only thrive if volunteers, coaches, club staff and county officials put in countless hours behind the scenes to improve the experience for all golfers. It’s important to shine a light on the work being done by those who do not court publicity, but who deserve to be recognised for their exceptional contributions.

“In England, we are extremely lucky to be blessed with so many incredible people who care so passionately about golf. My thanks go to Naga for presenting and our main sponsors, adidas Golf, as well as Your Golf Travel and our colleagues at the Golf Foundation for helping us stage another successful awards night.

“But most of all I would like to thank our nominees and especially our winners for all they do to make sure amateur and club golf in England remains at the heart of our communities and a vital part of our sporting nation.”

