DP World Tour Pro Disqualified After Making Hole-In-One
Canada's Aaron Cockerill forgot to sign his scorecard amid the celebrations of making his second hole-in-one in seven days
Aaron Cockerill had a memorable opening day at the Made In Himmerland but ultimately it ended in disappointment after he was disqualified.
The Canadian made a hole-in-one on the famous 16th at Himmerland but followed it up with a quadruple-bogey 8 at the very next before a closing bogey. It went from bad to worse for Cockerill as he then forgot to sign his scorecard and eventually got DQ'd from the tournament.
According to SCOREGolf editor Jason Logan, Cockerill forgot to sign his card amid "all the chatter and celebration in the scoring trailer about his making another ace!"
Cockerill then confirmed that was exactly what happened. "Can confirm 2 aces in 7 days is pretty cool, although I didn’t exactly ‘validate’ it on the next," he wrote on Twitter. "And with some hole in one chatter in the recording area I forgot to sign my card and got DQ’d."
Can confirm 2 aces in 7 days is pretty cool, although I didn’t exactly ‘validate’ it on the next .. ☃️ And with some hole in one chatter in the recording area I forgot to sign my card and got DQ’d 🤣 #haveadaySeptember 1, 2022
He carded an opening 75 (+4) and is heading home early from Denmark.
Incredibly, it was the 30-year-old's second hole-in-one in as many weeks after making an ace at last week's Omega European Masters. His 1 on the 3rd in Crans Montana bagged him the unusual prize of a life insurance policy.
🚨 HOLE-IN-ONE! 🚨@A_Cockerill wins CHF 30,000 worth of life insurance provided by Vaudoise Insurances.#OEM2022 pic.twitter.com/kvDIa8vfvWAugust 25, 2022
Cockerill currently ranks 375th in the world. His highlights this season, aside from his two aces, include a T2nd at the Magical Kenya Open and a T3rd at the ISPS Handa Championship in Spain.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He has also covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as three Open Championships including at Carnoustie in 2018 when he was inside the ropes with Tiger Woods. He has played 31 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Alwoodley. He currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 4-6. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Honma TR20
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
2 iron: Mizuno MP-18 MMC Fli-Hi
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
