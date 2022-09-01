DP World Tour Pro Disqualified After Making Hole-In-One

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Aaron Cockerill had a memorable opening day at the Made In Himmerland but ultimately it ended in disappointment after he was disqualified.

The Canadian made a hole-in-one on the famous 16th at Himmerland but followed it up with a quadruple-bogey 8 at the very next before a closing bogey. It went from bad to worse for Cockerill as he then forgot to sign his scorecard and eventually got DQ'd from the tournament.

According to SCOREGolf editor Jason Logan, Cockerill forgot to sign his card amid "all the chatter and celebration in the scoring trailer about his making another ace!"

Cockerill then confirmed that was exactly what happened. "Can confirm 2 aces in 7 days is pretty cool, although I didn’t exactly ‘validate’ it on the next," he wrote on Twitter. "And with some hole in one chatter in the recording area I forgot to sign my card and got DQ’d."

Can confirm 2 aces in 7 days is pretty cool, although I didn’t exactly ‘validate’ it on the next .. ☃️ And with some hole in one chatter in the recording area I forgot to sign my card and got DQ’d 🤣 #haveadaySeptember 1, 2022 See more

He carded an opening 75 (+4) and is heading home early from Denmark.

Incredibly, it was the 30-year-old's second hole-in-one in as many weeks after making an ace at last week's Omega European Masters. His 1 on the 3rd in Crans Montana bagged him the unusual prize of a life insurance policy.

🚨 HOLE-IN-ONE! 🚨@A_Cockerill wins CHF 30,000 worth of life insurance provided by Vaudoise Insurances.#OEM2022 pic.twitter.com/kvDIa8vfvWAugust 25, 2022 See more

Cockerill currently ranks 375th in the world. His highlights this season, aside from his two aces, include a T2nd at the Magical Kenya Open and a T3rd at the ISPS Handa Championship in Spain.