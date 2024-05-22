DP World Tour Players Who Do Not Shout 'FORE' Face Strict Sanctions
The rule - which will be implemented with immediate effect - has been brought in following a meeting of the DP World Tour's tournament committee in April
Players who do not shout 'Fore!' at the appropriate time in DP World Tour and Challenge Tour events will now face tougher sanctions, a spokesperson for the European Tour Group has confirmed.
In a meeting of the tournament committee on April 15th, it was agreed that due to "the serious nature of 'ball strikes' at tournaments," players and caddies must maintain the traditional warning or etiquette when there is a danger of a golf ball hitting someone.
Should this not occur "when it was clear to the tournament director this should have been the case", the player in question will be deemed to have breached the regulation and the "appropriate sanction" will be imposed. The DP World Tour says the exact punishment is "not pre-defined" and "may depend on the situation."
Following the April meeting, Golf Lover UK (@golfloveruk on X) posted a screenshot of the DP World Tour's statement - which appears in the Player Information Portal - on X earlier this week, which read: "Players are reminded that the use of the warning "fore!" remains the traditional and expected warning/etiquette when there is a danger of hitting someone (see Rules of Golf 1.2, Conduct Expected of all Players) and that DP World Tour Regulation (& Challenge Tour) F.I.2. (b) require all to "comply with normally accepted standards of golf etiquette.
"All players and caddies are therefore reminded that the use of such warnings is always expected where there is a risk of injury or danger of a ball hitting someone and is mandatory when a shot may land outside the rope line.
Breaking Golf NewsThe DPWT following their tournament committee meeting in April have agreed to fine players that do not shout FORE. Absolutely love to see it! The behaviours in pro golf trickle down. Too often I see people of courses not shouting fore - it has to stop! pic.twitter.com/CKP2MyCUuzMay 21, 2024
"Given the serious nature of "ball strikes" at tournaments, following the Tournament Committee meeting on 15th April, 2024, it has been agreed that if any player does not shout "FORE" when it was clear to the Tournament Director this should have been the case, the player will be deemed to have breached the Regulation and appropriate sanctions will be imposed."
The first time the new rule will come into play is this week at the Soudal Open in Belgium - the beginning of the DP World Tour's 'European Swing'. It is the fourth of the five global swings this season, starting at Rinkven International and taking in five further tournaments - culminating in the BMW International Open.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Headlining the field in Antwerp this week is LIV golfer, Thomas Pieters, who is playing via the national spots category - a bracket for players from the host country who are not otherwise exempt via a different method.
Pieters is a six-time DP World Tour winner who also represented Team Europe at the Ryder Cup in 2016. He now plays for Bubba Watson's RangeGoats GC and is coming off his best solo finish of the season at LIV Golf Singapore (5th).
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. An improving golfer who still classes himself as ‘one of the worst players on the Golf Monthly team’, Jonny enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
-
-
9 Takeaways Now We're Two Majors Down In The Men's Game
What are some of the biggest talking points now that we're halfway through the men's Major season?
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Scottie Scheffler Arrest Helps Boost PGA Championship TV Numbers Despite NBA Playoff Competition
The World No.1's arrest on Friday and a stellar finish at Valhalla helped CBS record a notable bump in TV viewing figures compared to 2023
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
LIV Golfer Thomas Pieters To Make First DP World Tour Start In Over A Year At Home Open This Week
Pieters - who joined the LIV Golf League in February 2023 - will tee it up at the Soudal Open on what is his competitive return to Belgium
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
Adrian Otaegui Reigns Supreme At A Dramatic 54-Hole Event In The Far East (But It Wasn't LIV Golf Singapore)
The Spaniard triumphed at Hidden Grace Golf Club by a single shot after the third round was cancelled because of heavy rain
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
New DP World Tour CEO Guy Kinnings Optimistic About Unity In First Interview After Taking Charge
The DP World Tour's fifth CEO of all time, Guy Kinnings has outlined his plans for the future of the sport after succeeding Keith Pelley
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
LIV Golfer Goes Back-To-Back On DP World Tour Days After Almost Pulling Out Of South African Open
Dean Burmester made the cut on the number at Blair Atholl Golf & Equestrian Estate but roared on to claim an extraordinary win
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Rory McIlroy Confirmed For Brand New DP World Tour Event
The World No.2 has chosen to begin his 2024 schedule by playing the inaugural Dubai Invitational on the DP World Tour
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'I Was Crying In My Room This Morning' - Emotional Tour-Pro Reaction Shows Pressure Behind Retaining A Card
German Alexander Knappe breaks down during an emotional post-round interview after retaining his DP World Tour card for 2024
By Michael Weston Published