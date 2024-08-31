Curtis Cup Tee Times: Sunday Singles

A thrilling finish is in prospect at Sunningdale with the Sunday singles as Great Britain and the US compete for the Curtis Cup

Jasmine Koo takes a tee shot in the Curtis Cup at Sunningdale
Jasmine Koo plays against Beth Coulter in the Sunday Singles
Mike Hall
After two days of action, Great Britain & Ireland hold a two-point lead over the US in the Curtis Cup at Sunningdale. 

The match concludes with the Sunday singles, where captain Catriona Matthew is hoping to inspire the hosts to their first win in the match since the 2016 edition.

The teams, which feature eight of the top amateurs in the women's game, were neck-and-neck at three points each before Saturday's play and they couldn't be separated after the morning foursomes session, heading to the afternoon fourball session on 4.5 points each. 

There, Great Britain & Ireland made breakthroughs when Lorna McClymont and Beth Coulter beat Anna Davis and Melanie Green 2&1, with Hannah Darling and Mimi Rhodes contributing with a 3&2 win over Jasmine Koo and Asterisk Talley, to leave the hosts with a 7-5 lead as they close in on the 10.5 points needed for victory. 

One of the big singles matches sees World No.1 Lottie Woad take on Talley. They're the first to start, at 5.05am ET (10.05am BST).

Lottie Woad takes a shot at the Curtis Cup

Lottie Woad takes on Asterisk Talley

Despite the deficit the US needs to make up, they can't be discounted yet, with four of the world's top 10 in the team. The highest-ranked US player is World No.4 Zoe Campos, and she takes on Patience Rhodes, with a tee time of 5.35am (10.35 BST).

The last of the eight matches features US star Rachel Kuehn, who is 10th in the world, taking on Aine Donegan, with the pair beginning at 6.15am (11.15am).

Below are the tee times for the Sunday singles session of the Curtis Cup.

Curtis Cup Tee Times - Sunday Singles

EDT (BST)

  • 5.05am (10.05am): Asterisk Talley vs Lottie Woad
  • 5.15am (10.15am): Catherine Park vs Sara Byrne
  • 5.25am (10.25am): Anna Davis vs Hannah Darling
  • 5.35am (10.35am): Zoe Campos vs Patience Rhodes
  • 5.45am (10.45am): Melanie Green vs Mimi Rhodes
  • 5.55am (10.55am): Jasmine Koo vs Beth Coulter
  • 6.05am (11.05am): Megan Schofill vs Lorna McClymont
  • 6.15am (11.15am): Rachel Kuehn vs Aine Donegan

How To Watch The Curtis Cup In The US

EDT

Sunday 1 September: 5.00am-10.30pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

How To Watch The Curtis Cup In The UK

All times BST

Sunday 1 September: 10.00am-3.30pm (Sky Sports Mix)

