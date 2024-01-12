Chris Kirk Gets Unexpected Rankings Boost After OWGR Error

Chris Kirk has received an unexpected boost after an accounting error saw the Official World Golf Ranking being re-issued.

Kirk won the PGA Tour's season-opening event The Sentry in Hawaii last week, which saw him move up into 25th in the world.

However, the OWGR issued a statement on social media saying there had been an error in calculating the points - and that saw Kirk move up even higher to 21st.

The OWGR said that applying the multi-win bonus caused the calculating error, so forced them to publish the standings again.

"OWGR has re-issued its Week 1 Ranking due to an error found in the averaging of Total Points after applying Chris Kirk’s multi-win bonus," the OWGR posted on X.

"Following the correction, please note Kirk has moved to OWGR No. 21 instead of No. 25, as previously published."

The apology of the error was quickly spotted by several on social media, unsurprisingly Ian Poulter among them who took the chance to get a dig in on the OWGR.

"What a Organization… What’s a couple of numbers between friends," joked Poulter in a sentiment sure to be echoed by his fellow LIV Golf players angry at the OWGR for not awarding them ranking points.

It's another boost for Kirk, who won his sixth PGA Tour tournament last week and his second inside 11 months.

Kirk, who after his win again talked about the break he took from the game to deal with his troubles with alcohol and depression, moved straight to the Sony Open also in Hawaii - admitting the win had taken it out of him somewhat.

"It's hard to get your mind to slow down a little bit," said Kirk after his first round at the Sony Open. "Had trouble sleeping a few nights, but thankfully was able to take some naps. Slept great last night.

"Really trying not to over-exert myself. Couple good workouts in the gym Monday, Tuesday to feel like you're flushing things out and getting blood flowing.

"Other than that, just trying to take it easy and get ready to go again."