Chris Kirk Gets Unexpected Rankings Boost After OWGR Error
Chris Kirk got an unexpected rankings boost when the OWGR admitted a miscalculation following his win at The Sentry last week
Chris Kirk has received an unexpected boost after an accounting error saw the Official World Golf Ranking being re-issued.
Kirk won the PGA Tour's season-opening event The Sentry in Hawaii last week, which saw him move up into 25th in the world.
However, the OWGR issued a statement on social media saying there had been an error in calculating the points - and that saw Kirk move up even higher to 21st.
The OWGR said that applying the multi-win bonus caused the calculating error, so forced them to publish the standings again.
"OWGR has re-issued its Week 1 Ranking due to an error found in the averaging of Total Points after applying Chris Kirk’s multi-win bonus," the OWGR posted on X.
"Following the correction, please note Kirk has moved to OWGR No. 21 instead of No. 25, as previously published."
The apology of the error was quickly spotted by several on social media, unsurprisingly Ian Poulter among them who took the chance to get a dig in on the OWGR.
"What a Organization… What’s a couple of numbers between friends," joked Poulter in a sentiment sure to be echoed by his fellow LIV Golf players angry at the OWGR for not awarding them ranking points.
It's another boost for Kirk, who won his sixth PGA Tour tournament last week and his second inside 11 months.
What a Organization… What’s a couple of numbers between friends 🤷🏼♂️ https://t.co/EUFLwA7nhOJanuary 12, 2024
Kirk, who after his win again talked about the break he took from the game to deal with his troubles with alcohol and depression, moved straight to the Sony Open also in Hawaii - admitting the win had taken it out of him somewhat.
"It's hard to get your mind to slow down a little bit," said Kirk after his first round at the Sony Open. "Had trouble sleeping a few nights, but thankfully was able to take some naps. Slept great last night.
"Really trying not to over-exert myself. Couple good workouts in the gym Monday, Tuesday to feel like you're flushing things out and getting blood flowing.
"Other than that, just trying to take it easy and get ready to go again."
OWGR has re-issued its Week 1 Ranking due to an error found in the averaging of Total Points after applying Chris Kirk’s multi-win bonus.Following the correction, please note Kirk has moved to OWGR No. 21 instead of No. 25, as previously published. https://t.co/3TSwEOStwBJanuary 12, 2024
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
