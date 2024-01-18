Cantlay 'Cares Deeply' About Responsibility Of Getting Best Deal Possible For PGA Tour Players

He can split opinion at times, but you can't fault Patrick Cantlay for how seriously he's taking his "responsibility" to get the best deal for the players out of the PGA Tour and Saudi PIF joining forces.

The deadline for the infamous "framework agreement" came and went at the end of 2023, but now both parties are keen to lock-up a full deal before The Masters in April.

Cantlay will be front and centre of those negotiations as a Player Director on the PGA Tour's Policy Board - and he's taking his role and responsibilities very seriously.

Reported to be a lot more vocal and animated in the boardroom off the course than he is playing on it, Cantlay has insisted he is putting every effort into getting the best deal possible for PGA Tour players.

"I have a responsibility to the membership, to represent them as best as possible, and I care deeply about that," Cantlay said ahead of the American Express.

"So, doing a good job there is not only what I want to do, but also my responsibility.

"Seeing through this deal, as best as possible, to set up the PGA TOUR players both now and in the future, is a priority for me.

"That aside, as far as my golf goes, that is my primary job is my golf. Doing everything I can, time management-wise, to have enough time to prioritize both things correctly is important and a challenge, but that's life."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy quit the board after feeling especially let down Jay Monahan's big about turn in doing a deal with the Saudis - saying he felt like he'd been a sacrificial lamb in the entire process.

The Northern Irishman also said leaving the board would hep with his golf, but Cantlay insists he can deal with such an important role without his golf suffering.

"I think it's one of my strengths is compartmentalizing," he added.

"And being as focused as I possibly can be at the task at hand. So, I think there's a little more effort to try to focus solely on golf while I'm golfing, but I'm able to do that."

The pressure is growing for a deal to be done, with Monahan reportedly flying out to Saudi Arabia for talks with PIF boss Yasir Al-Rumayyan to speed things along.

Monahan continues to try and win back the trust of the PGA Tour players after the communications own goal with the shock June 6 agreement with the PIF, and he's still clinging to his job.

One thing Cantlay will definitely ensure is that the PGA Tour players are not short changed - as he's known to be a tough, no-nonsense negotiator and firm believer that the players should get as much financial reward as possible.