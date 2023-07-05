Cameron Smith Says Open Win 'A Little Bit Overshadowed' By LIV Talk
Cameron Smith says it was frustrating being quizzed about LIV Golf immediately after winning the Open, saying it overshadowed his achievement at St Andrews
Cameron Smith says that being questioned about joining LIV Golf in his press conference after winning last year's Open did overshadow his achievement of winning the Claret Jug a bit.
The Australian won the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews, but as he sat with the Claret Jug in his celebratory media conference, the question about joining LIV Golf reared up.
Smith had been linked with a move to Greg Norman's tour, and he signed up to join the new team event soon after his maiden Major success.
Although it turned out to be true, Smith still didn't like being questioned about LIV Golf in the direct aftermath of his Open victory - and says it took a bit of the gloss off his success.
"Yeah, it was definitely, I guess, a frustrating media conference after the Open," said Smith ahead of LIV Golf's return to Centurion.
"I think, like you said, perhaps a little bit overshadowed that I'd probably just won the biggest tournament that I'll ever play in and someone was asking that.
"But as I look back on that, it's just a guy trying to do his job. I suppose it was a little bit harder from then onwards, definitely whilst making the decision, just some nasty stuff, I suppose, said by the keyboard warriors. I knew it was going to be tough, but I feel since I made the decision, I made the right one."
Despite the PGA Tour and the Saudi Public Investment Fund doing a deal, Smith seems unlikely to return to full-time PGA Tour action as he seemingly has no interest in playing more golf.
A lack of ranking points may be an issue at some stage, but his Open success means he can play for the Claret Jug until he's 60, and gives him a five-year exemption into the other three Majors.
And as of now, playing in just the LIV Golf League and the four Majors suits the Australian just fine.
"Exactly like it is this year would be perfect for me," Smith said of his ideal schedule. "14 and four majors, I'd take that for the rest of my career."
Although the future of men's professional golf has yet to be fully decided, Smith feels that he and the rest of the LIV Golf roster made the right move.
"I think we're going to see how stuff unfolds," he added. "It's probably still a little bit early to assume, but yeah, I felt I made the right decision for multiple reasons.
"I think the last few weeks is another tick in the box for all us guys."
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
Find Value With These John Deere Classic DFS Picks and Targets
This week the PGA Tour is in Silvis, Illinois, for the John Deere Classic. Oddschecker's Matt MacKay brings you the very best DFS Picks and Targets for the 2023 John Deere Classic.
By Matt MacKay • Published
-
Tour Edge Exotics E723 Iron Review
Our verdict on the latest game improvement iron from Tour Edge aimed at the mid-to-high handicapper
By Scott Kramer • Published
-
Poulter Says It's 'Full Steam Ahead' For LIV Golf
Ian Poulter says it's "full steam ahead" for LIV Golf while Lee Westwood says it'll only get stronger after the PGA Tour-PIF deal
By Paul Higham • Published
-
Westwood And Poulter Explain Why They Skipped Open Championship Qualifying
Ian Poulter said Open qualifying didn't really fit in with his schedule, while Lee Westwood had hoped to play in the Senior Open this year
By Paul Higham • Published
-
'A Big Test For Women's Golf' - Sorenstam On 'Historic Opportunity' Of Playing Pebble Beach
Golfing legend Annika Sorenstam says staging the US Women's Open at Pebble Beach is a big test for the women's game
By Paul Higham • Published
-
Aberg 'Would Love To Play Ryder Cup' But Not Thinking About Rome Just Yet
Ludvig Aberg is trying not to think about the Ryder Cup too much despite playing his way right into Luke Donald's thinking for Rome
By Paul Higham • Published
-
Tiger (Not That One) Qualifies For Open Championship
There'll be a different Tiger at Hoylake this year after German amateur Tiger Christensen booked his spot at the Open Championship
By Paul Higham • Published
-
Michelle Wie West Dreaming Of 'Incredible' Career Ending At US Women's Open
Michelle Wie West would love to have a dream ending to her career as she makes an emotional final appearance at the Women's US Open
By Paul Higham • Published
-
'He's Got To Be On That Team' - Butch Harmon Calls For Rickie Fowler Ryder Cup Return
The esteemed golf coach lauded the American after he ended his winning drought on the PGA Tour this weekend
By Ed Carruthers • Published
-
Michael Block Clarifies 'Totally Misconstrued' Rory McIlroy Comments
The Californian club pro previously claimed he'd be "one of the best players in the world" with Rory McIlroy's driving ability
By Ben Fleming • Published