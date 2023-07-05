Cameron Smith Says Open Win 'A Little Bit Overshadowed' By LIV Talk

Cameron Smith says that being questioned about joining LIV Golf in his press conference after winning last year's Open did overshadow his achievement of winning the Claret Jug a bit.

The Australian won the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews, but as he sat with the Claret Jug in his celebratory media conference, the question about joining LIV Golf reared up.

Smith had been linked with a move to Greg Norman's tour, and he signed up to join the new team event soon after his maiden Major success.

Although it turned out to be true, Smith still didn't like being questioned about LIV Golf in the direct aftermath of his Open victory - and says it took a bit of the gloss off his success.

"Yeah, it was definitely, I guess, a frustrating media conference after the Open," said Smith ahead of LIV Golf's return to Centurion.

"I think, like you said, perhaps a little bit overshadowed that I'd probably just won the biggest tournament that I'll ever play in and someone was asking that.

"But as I look back on that, it's just a guy trying to do his job. I suppose it was a little bit harder from then onwards, definitely whilst making the decision, just some nasty stuff, I suppose, said by the keyboard warriors. I knew it was going to be tough, but I feel since I made the decision, I made the right one."

Despite the PGA Tour and the Saudi Public Investment Fund doing a deal, Smith seems unlikely to return to full-time PGA Tour action as he seemingly has no interest in playing more golf.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A lack of ranking points may be an issue at some stage, but his Open success means he can play for the Claret Jug until he's 60, and gives him a five-year exemption into the other three Majors.

And as of now, playing in just the LIV Golf League and the four Majors suits the Australian just fine.

"Exactly like it is this year would be perfect for me," Smith said of his ideal schedule. "14 and four majors, I'd take that for the rest of my career."

Although the future of men's professional golf has yet to be fully decided, Smith feels that he and the rest of the LIV Golf roster made the right move.

"I think we're going to see how stuff unfolds," he added. "It's probably still a little bit early to assume, but yeah, I felt I made the right decision for multiple reasons.

"I think the last few weeks is another tick in the box for all us guys."