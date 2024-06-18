Bryson DeChambeau's US Open Celebrations Include The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon And Visit To Trump National

Bryson DeChambeau headed to New York following his second US Open win, where he appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon before heading to Trump National Golf Club Westchester.

DeChambeau 'crashed' Jimmy Fallon's monologue on The Tonight Show where he ran around the set allowing the band and members of the audience to touch the trophy before quickly exiting.

.@usopengolf winner @ b_dechambeau crashes the monologue to let Jimmy, @theroots and the audience touch the U.S. Open trophy 🏆 #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/6PjTuPKAjnJune 18, 2024

From Manhattan he then headed north to Trump National Westchester where he was greeted by Eric Trump and drank red wine out of the trophy in front of a large audience of members. He was also filmed hitting glow in the dark golf balls, with a clip showing him launching a drive into the night sky.

DeChambeau is set to tee it up this week in LIV Golf's next event, which takes place in Nashville for the first time.

Former Korn Ferry Tour host The Grove will welcome the LIV players where DeChambeau will be hoping for his first win of the season. He won twice on the circuit last year, famously at The Greenbrier with a final round 58 before picking up another trophy in Chicago.

His Crushers GC team lead the standings after wins in Jeddah and Hong Kong while DeChambeau sits 15th in the individual leaderboard.

His busy stretch will continue with a three-week run next month where he'll play LIV Golf Valderrama before The Open Championship at Royal Troon and then LIV Golf UK at the JCB Golf and Country Club in England.

He moved back inside the world's top 10 with his second US Open win, but it was not enough to get him on the US Olympics team. The 30-year-old said that "nothing would mean more" to represent USA at the Olympics after appearing on the Pat McAfee show, but he'll have to wait until LA 2028 to achieve his dream after narrowly missing out on the US's four-man squad.