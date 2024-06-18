Bryson DeChambeau's US Open Celebrations Include The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon And Visit To Trump National
The 2024 US Open champion headed to New York to celebrate his second Major victory at Pinehurst No.2
Bryson DeChambeau headed to New York following his second US Open win, where he appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon before heading to Trump National Golf Club Westchester.
DeChambeau 'crashed' Jimmy Fallon's monologue on The Tonight Show where he ran around the set allowing the band and members of the audience to touch the trophy before quickly exiting.
.@usopengolf winner @ b_dechambeau crashes the monologue to let Jimmy, @theroots and the audience touch the U.S. Open trophy 🏆 #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/6PjTuPKAjnJune 18, 2024
From Manhattan he then headed north to Trump National Westchester where he was greeted by Eric Trump and drank red wine out of the trophy in front of a large audience of members. He was also filmed hitting glow in the dark golf balls, with a clip showing him launching a drive into the night sky.
A post shared by Larry Glick (@larry_glick1)
A photo posted by on
A post shared by Larry Glick (@larry_glick1)
A photo posted by on
A post shared by Eric Trump (@erictrump)
A photo posted by on
DeChambeau is set to tee it up this week in LIV Golf's next event, which takes place in Nashville for the first time.
Former Korn Ferry Tour host The Grove will welcome the LIV players where DeChambeau will be hoping for his first win of the season. He won twice on the circuit last year, famously at The Greenbrier with a final round 58 before picking up another trophy in Chicago.
His Crushers GC team lead the standings after wins in Jeddah and Hong Kong while DeChambeau sits 15th in the individual leaderboard.
His busy stretch will continue with a three-week run next month where he'll play LIV Golf Valderrama before The Open Championship at Royal Troon and then LIV Golf UK at the JCB Golf and Country Club in England.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
He moved back inside the world's top 10 with his second US Open win, but it was not enough to get him on the US Olympics team. The 30-year-old said that "nothing would mean more" to represent USA at the Olympics after appearing on the Pat McAfee show, but he'll have to wait until LA 2028 to achieve his dream after narrowly missing out on the US's four-man squad.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
-
-
Evnroll Neo Classic ER2 Putter Review
Joel Tadman puts the latest putter from Evnroll through its paces to see what feel and performance golfers can expect from this underrated brand
By Joel Tadman Published
-
'Nothing Would Mean More' - Bryson DeChambeau Reacts To Missing Out On Olympic Games
The US Open champion had a huge jump up the rankings but it wasn't enough to make USA's four-man squad for Paris 2024
By Elliott Heath Published
-
'Nothing Would Mean More' - Bryson DeChambeau Reacts To Missing Out On Olympic Games
The US Open champion had a huge jump up the rankings but it wasn't enough to make USA's four-man squad for Paris 2024
By Elliott Heath Published
-
How Much Money Bryson DeChambeau Has Won In 2024
The LIV Golf star claimed $4.3m for his US Open win, but how much has he won in 2024 so far?
By Mike Hall Published
-
'Bryson DeChambeau Is The New Poster Boy For Men's Golf...And He'll Win At Least Five Majors'
We discuss what next for Bryson DeChambeau after his second US Open victory
By Elliott Heath Published
-
The 23 Golfers To Have Made The Cut In All Three Men's Majors This Year
With three of the four men's Majors completed in 2024, here’s how the overall leaderboard looks with just one of the big events to come after 23 players made the cut in each
By Mike Hall Published
-
'Don't Boo Me, I'm Sorry!' - Bryson DeChambeau In Hilarious Exchange After Disappointing Fans At US Open
Fans were calling for Bryson to "whip" out his driver on the short par 4 13th but he apologized after opting to play safe
By Elliott Heath Published
-
LIV Golfer David Puig Makes US Open Cut To Earn Olympics Spot
David Puig is set to overtake Jorge Campillo in the rankings to team up with Jon Rahm for Spain at Le Golf National
By Elliott Heath Published
-
LIV Golf Final Leaderboard At The 2024 US Open
LIV Golf's Bryson DeChambeau captured his second Major and second US Open at Pinehurst No.2
By Elliott Heath Last updated
-
Brooks Koepka Insists He's 'Not Angry' After Declining 'Kinda Boring' US Open Media Duties
The five-time Major champion has cut a quiet figure this week at the US Open - and he explained why in an fascinating text exchange with Golfweek's Eamon Lynch
By Elliott Heath Published