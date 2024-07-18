Bryson DeChambeau Bombs 400+ Yard Drive At Open Championship

As we know, Bryson DeChambeau is regarded as one of the longest hitters in the professional game, with the American previously claiming a runner-up finish at the 2022 Long Drive World Championship.

Featuring at his seventh Open Championship, it hadn't been the best of days for DeChambeau, who carded a six-over-par front nine of 42, before battling back for a one-under back nine. Within that 34 included an eagle, but the highlight came at the 18th, as the 30-year-old produced a 405-yard drive!

Bryson DeChambeau hits a 406-yard drive on 18. pic.twitter.com/8w7C2DlNrnJuly 18, 2024

On Thursday, conditions at Royal Troon were tough at best, with multiple big names, such as Rory McIlroy, over-par for their rounds. The reason for this? Well, this was due to the wind playing in a different direction to what the players had experienced during the practice rounds.

Because of the change in wind, it meant that the front nine played more into, whilst the back nine was more down. Consequently, at the 452-yard hole, DeChambeau was able to let rip and move the ball a colossal 405 yards.

Leaving himself just 42 yards to the flag, DeChambeau's pitch shot somehow gripped and span, leaving him with a 30-foot putt which, in the end, he was unable to convert, as a closing par gave him a five-over 76.

To begin his Thursday, DeChambeau carded a bogey at his opening hole, as bogeys at the third and fourth meant he was three-over-par for his round. Needing a response, the front nine didn't improve for the two-time Major winner, as a double bogey at the par 5 sixth, and a bogey at the par 3 eighth, put him six over for his day.

Having started his back nine with five pars, DeChambeau bogeyed the par 4 15th, with an eagle at the 16th putting him five-over on Thursday, which is where he stayed as he signed for a 76 to sit around, currently, 100th place.

Speaking to the media after his round, DeChambeau stated: "I'm going to go figure it out. It's something equipment related. The golf ball is -- look, I'm not at 190 ball speed, so particularly when I'm hitting driver or 3-wood, those clubs are built for around that speed, that 190 ball speed, and my 3-wood around 180, so colder, firmer conditions the golf ball is not compressing as much. So it's probably something along those lines. But felt like I was swinging it somewhat okay, just the ball wasn't coming off in that window that I normally see, so it was a weird day".