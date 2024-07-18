Bryson DeChambeau Bombs 400+ Yard Drive At Open Championship
The American's tee shot at the 18th hole measured a colossal 405 yards and was the longest tee shot on Thursday by 15 yards
As we know, Bryson DeChambeau is regarded as one of the longest hitters in the professional game, with the American previously claiming a runner-up finish at the 2022 Long Drive World Championship.
Featuring at his seventh Open Championship, it hadn't been the best of days for DeChambeau, who carded a six-over-par front nine of 42, before battling back for a one-under back nine. Within that 34 included an eagle, but the highlight came at the 18th, as the 30-year-old produced a 405-yard drive!
Bryson DeChambeau hits a 406-yard drive on 18. pic.twitter.com/8w7C2DlNrnJuly 18, 2024
On Thursday, conditions at Royal Troon were tough at best, with multiple big names, such as Rory McIlroy, over-par for their rounds. The reason for this? Well, this was due to the wind playing in a different direction to what the players had experienced during the practice rounds.
Because of the change in wind, it meant that the front nine played more into, whilst the back nine was more down. Consequently, at the 452-yard hole, DeChambeau was able to let rip and move the ball a colossal 405 yards.
Leaving himself just 42 yards to the flag, DeChambeau's pitch shot somehow gripped and span, leaving him with a 30-foot putt which, in the end, he was unable to convert, as a closing par gave him a five-over 76.
To begin his Thursday, DeChambeau carded a bogey at his opening hole, as bogeys at the third and fourth meant he was three-over-par for his round. Needing a response, the front nine didn't improve for the two-time Major winner, as a double bogey at the par 5 sixth, and a bogey at the par 3 eighth, put him six over for his day.
Having started his back nine with five pars, DeChambeau bogeyed the par 4 15th, with an eagle at the 16th putting him five-over on Thursday, which is where he stayed as he signed for a 76 to sit around, currently, 100th place.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Speaking to the media after his round, DeChambeau stated: "I'm going to go figure it out. It's something equipment related. The golf ball is -- look, I'm not at 190 ball speed, so particularly when I'm hitting driver or 3-wood, those clubs are built for around that speed, that 190 ball speed, and my 3-wood around 180, so colder, firmer conditions the golf ball is not compressing as much. So it's probably something along those lines. But felt like I was swinging it somewhat okay, just the ball wasn't coming off in that window that I normally see, so it was a weird day".
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
This Revealing Stat Shows What Rory McIlroy Must Improve In Major Championship Golf
Rory McIlroy got off to an inauspicious start in tough conditions at the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon. Looking at the data, that’s perhaps not a surprise…
By Nick Bonfield Published
-
Rory McIlroy In Battle To Make The Cut After Frustrating Opening Round
Rory McIlroy has work to do to at the 152nd Open after a day to forget on the links
By Michael Weston Published
-
Rory McIlroy In Battle To Make The Cut After Frustrating Opening Round
Rory McIlroy has work to do to at the 152nd Open after a day to forget on the links
By Michael Weston Published
-
7 Big Names Who’ve Made Equipment Changes At The Open
Equipment writer Sam De’Ath analyses some of the new and old gear in play at The Open this week
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
The Subtle Gear Changes Tiger Woods Has Made Ahead Of The Open At Royal Troon
The three-time Claret Jug winner heads to the South Ayrshire course with a slightly new set up in his bag, as Woods looks to close out the men's Major season strongly
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Bryson DeChambeau Puts Open Struggles Down To 'Equipment Related' Issues
The US Open champion has a lot of work to do to recover the damage after a horror start at Royal Troon
By Michael Weston Published
-
The New Custom Scotty Cameron Putter That Open Contender Justin Thomas Has Added To His Bag
Thomas seems to have found some form with the flatstick, with the two-time Major winner introducing a never been seen before putter in the last week or so
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'Unhinged Behavior' - The One Thing Open Viewers Have Picked Up On At Royal Troon
Although the weather wasn't playing ball on the first day of The 152nd Open Championship, there was one particular aspect that viewers tuning in were more concerned about at Royal Troon...
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Do Amateurs Get Paid To Play In The Open?
Amateurs are an integral part of The Open, but do they get paid or receive prize money?
By Mike Hall Published
-
I Watched Tiger Woods Live For The Very First Time And Two Particular Aspects Stood Out To Me
On Wednesday, I watched Woods, in the flesh, for the very first time. As he prepares for The Open Championship, here are just some of my thoughts on the few hours of action
By Matt Cradock Published