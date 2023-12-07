Billy Horschel Proposes Alternative Solution To Golf's Distance Debate

Billy Horschel is not convinced that rolling back the golf ball will bring about the change that the R&A and USGA are after, but the American has offered a different solution to tackle golf's distance conundrum.

After years of research and consultation, the governing bodies have finally confirmed plans to roll back the golf ball for both recreational players and professionals alike, arguing that it will protect golf courses and curb the ever-increasing driving distances of pros.

The changes will see the new balls - introduced for pros in 2028 - travel around 13-15 yards less for the longest hitters, 9-11 yards for the average touring pro and 5-7 yards for an average female pro.

While Horschel was not surprised at the decision, the seven-time PGA Tour winner believes the governing bodies were targeting the wrong fix.

"I think it was expected but I've been pretty clear on my position for the last decade with my stance on the golf ball and not blaming the golf ball for the increase in distance," Horschell said, speaking to NBC Sports.

"I think if we took a golf ball from 2005 and now I don't think it goes that much further and I've been pretty clear that we shouldn't punish players for a skillset that they have."

Instead, the 37-year-old would like to see a change to driver-head technology which has, over the years, reduced the dispersion of poorly-hit shots.

"But the one skillset that has been lost because of the advances in technology that we have all reaped the benefits of - amateurs and pros - is the importance of hitting the sweet spot [with the driver]," he explained.

"It's been diminished over time because the clubs have advanced so much technologically. The sweet spot is so much bigger that you don't have to be as precise to hit the sweet spot and if you are a little bit off it still goes straight."

"If there was a way we could reduce that - at least with the driver - I'm not sure it would go less far [than rolled-back balls] but what you would see is that the ball would go more off line and mishits would be punished more. That would be my solution."

While Martin Slumbers and Mike Whan have focused on golf balls for now, there is a suggestion in this week's announcement that they will be keeping an eye on driver technology moving forward.

Horschel would like to see the governing bodies tackle driver heads (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the statement announcing the rolled-back golf ball, the governing bodies said they would "continue to monitor drivers and explore possible additional options related to distance.

"Specifically, we will research the forgiveness of drivers and how they perform with off-centre hits," they continued.

"This is an ongoing review and we will seek input from and continue to work with the industry, including manufacturers, to identify driver design features that can be regulated as a means to reward centre impact position hits versus mis-hits.”

Several pros alongside Horschel have shown support for a 'roll back' of the driver, with the likes of Adam Scott and Lee Westwood both in favor.

Former World No.1 Westwood recently tweeted: "This distance issue has been a ball and driver combination. It’s not just the ball. The driver heads got too big and they developed a ball to maximise this and vice versa. Who knows, we might get back to a place where hitting the driver out the middle is rewarded again."