Australian PGA Stalwart Beats His Age By 10 In Legends Tour Q-School
Long-time Australian PGA Professional Denis Brosnan shot 69 in Legends Tour Q-School to beat his age by 10 strokes
One of the beauties of golf is the longevity you can have in the game, as long-time Australian golf industry legend Denis Brosnan proved by shooting 10 (ten!) shots under his age.
Brosnan will turn 80 in late December this year, but still has that competitive spirit as he entered PGA Legends Tour Qualifying School in Australia.
And he showed hs can still swing it as well, as the 79-year-old shot 69 at Murwillumbah Golf Club to better his age by a full 10 strokes.
It was a stunning round from Brosnan in the final stage of Q-School for the Legends Tour - as he improved on his first round score of 76 by seven shots to catapult himself up into a T6 finish.
It meant Brosnan just missed out on one of the top five qualifying spots to get a better exemption category for the coming Legends Tour season, but he was still rewarded with the next category down.
And it's a remarkable achievement for a player approaching 80, but not susprising given that Brosnan has been involved in the golfing world for six decades.
Brosnan has spent 58 years as a PGA professional and has a golf business within golf club manufacturing and marketing, and is a well-known and popular figure Down Under.
A Life Member of the PGA of Australia, Brosnan shows no signs of slowing down and will be out and about competing on the Legends Tour again in 2025.
Legend of the Australian golf industry, Denis Brosnan, has just bettered his age by 10 shots (!) at Legends Tour Qualifying School. pic.twitter.com/SP4TFONxPNJanuary 10, 2025
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
