Australian PGA Stalwart Beats His Age By 10 In Legends Tour Q-School

One of the beauties of golf is the longevity you can have in the game, as long-time Australian golf industry legend Denis Brosnan proved by shooting 10 (ten!) shots under his age.

Brosnan will turn 80 in late December this year, but still has that competitive spirit as he entered PGA Legends Tour Qualifying School in Australia.

And he showed hs can still swing it as well, as the 79-year-old shot 69 at Murwillumbah Golf Club to better his age by a full 10 strokes.

It was a stunning round from Brosnan in the final stage of Q-School for the Legends Tour - as he improved on his first round score of 76 by seven shots to catapult himself up into a T6 finish.

It meant Brosnan just missed out on one of the top five qualifying spots to get a better exemption category for the coming Legends Tour season, but he was still rewarded with the next category down.

And it's a remarkable achievement for a player approaching 80, but not susprising given that Brosnan has been involved in the golfing world for six decades.

Brosnan has spent 58 years as a PGA professional and has a golf business within golf club manufacturing and marketing, and is a well-known and popular figure Down Under.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A Life Member of the PGA of Australia, Brosnan shows no signs of slowing down and will be out and about competing on the Legends Tour again in 2025.