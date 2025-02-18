Arccos Announces New Gen 4 Smart Sensors, App Refresh And Next Generation Mapping

Arccos, one of the best golf shot tracking apps, has unveiled a full refresh of its in-play screens, a brand new mapping solution and detailed the launch of its Gen 4 Smart Sensors.

Available from March, the new in-play experience aims to deliver a sleek, modern interface to help its users gain smarter and faster access to essential insights on the course. Arccos uses Sensors inserted into the tops of grips to mark club selection and shot locations. It then uses this data to provide a wealth of information about your performance, including Strokes Gained for every area of the game.

The upcoming enhanced course mapping introduces high-resolution 2D and 3D hole visuals, plus a new pinch-to-zoom functionality to help golfers navigate the hole they're playing. The company has also announced a new and improved A.I. Rangefinder feature, with the updates hoped to produce "a more intuitive way to think, plan, and play smarter golf."

(Image credit: Arccos Golf)

“We set out to create the most seamless game-tracking experience, and this is a huge leap forward,” said Dave LeDonne, VP of Product at Arccos.

“The new in-play interface is smarter, more visually compelling, and incredibly intuitive. It’s just the beginning of an exciting wave of innovations we have planned for 2025.”

The upcoming Gen 4 Smart Sensors, which will replace the Gen3+ Smart Sensors, come in either Green or Smoke colorways and go on sale on February 18th (Green) and March 18th (Smoke) with an RRP of $249.99. They come in packs of 16 - featuring two extra sensors for those who switch clubs in and out of the bag. They also come with Arccos' annual free sensor replacement program.

Arccos has now tracked over 1.2 billion shots and has "trillions" of data points recorded from over 22 million tracked rounds. As well as being the Official Game Tracker of the PGA Tour, it also has US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, European Ryder Cup vice captain Edoardo Molinari and presenter Erik Anders Lang among its ambassadors.

