Alejandro Tosti Facts: 20 Things You Didn’t Know About The PGA Tour Pro

After earning his PGA Tour card for the 2024 season, Argentine golfer Alejandro Tosti has produced some eye-catching performances, including runner-up at the Texas Children’s Houston Open.

Displays like that helped him earn a place in the men’s Olympics field for the Paris tournament at Le Golf National as his profile continues to grow.

Here are some things you may not be familiar with about the player.

1. Alejandro Tosti was born on 30 May 1996 in Rosario, Argentina.

2. Tosti’s introduction to golf came from improvising with his brother as a child. The pair played with a charcoal stick and a ping pong ball, betting each other to hit the ball into a backyard drain.

3. At the age of eight, he began regularly taking a one-hour bus journey to his local course to practice.

4. He enjoyed a successful amateur career, and was low amateur at PGA Tour Latinoamerica tournament the Open de Argentina in 2012.

5. Two years later, he represented his country in the Eisenhower Trophy, where he finished runner-up individually, three shots behind Jon Rahm as his team finished fifth.

6. He was a semi-finalist at the 2017 Amateur at Royal St George’s.

Alejandro Tosti was a semi-finalist at the 2017 Amateur (Image credit: Getty Images)

7. By that point, he was attending the University of Florida, where he played for the Florida Gators, winning the 2017 individual SEC Conference Championship – the first from the team since Billy Horschel eight years earlier.

8. Tosti turned professional in 2018 and joined the PGA Tour Latinoamerica. He won his first title a year later – the Terman de Rio Hondo Invitational, one of two wins he currently has on the circuit.

9. In 2022, he made it onto the Korn Ferry Tour.

10. The year after, he was one of three players who incurred a two-shot penalty at the Lecom Suncoast Classic when he took an unauthorized shuttle ride from a tournament volunteer midway through their second round. That breached a model local rule that stated players weren’t allowed to use transportation during a round.

11. His maiden win on the Korn Ferry Tour came at the 2023 Pinnacle Bank Championship.

Tosti won the 2023 Pinnacle Bank Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

12. After earning his PGA Tour card for the 2024 season, he came close to a maiden win at the Texas Children’s Houston Open, but eventually settled for T2 behind Stephan Jaeger.

13. Less than two months later, he made his Major debut at the PGA Championship at Valhalla, where he finished T73.

14. In June, it was confirmed that Tosti had qualified for the Paris Olympics thanks to his world ranking, which by that point had breached the top 100 for the first time.

15. Still, it’s not the first time he’s been in the hunt for a medal – he won bronze at the 2015 Pan American Games as an amateur.

16. Despite his success on the course, Tosti admitted to PGATour.com that he is “not a golf fanatic,” and one of the things he enjoys away from the game is cooking. He considers Argentine empanadas his specialty.

17. He also told the website he is a “fixer” who likes to modify cars, citing the influence of his electronic engineer father.

18. Tosti is also a soccer fan, and considers Argentinian stars Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona among his favorite athletes.

19. He is also a fan of Newell's Old Boys, a soccer club from his hometown.

20. He has four professional wins in his career so far, including the Abierto del Literal on the TPG Tour, the main professional golf tour in Argentina, which he won in 2022.