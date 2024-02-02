Al-Rumayyan Coy Over PGA Tour Investment In LIV Golf Update

LIV Golf chairman and Saudi PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan says they'll continue to "discuss and evaluate the possibility of a future investment" in the new PGA Tour Enterprises company despite the new $3bn deal with SSG.

Golfweek has published a letter written by Al-Rumayyan to LIV Golf staff in the wake of the PGA Tour deal which reaffirms the PIF's long-term backing of Greg Norman's team golf tour.

Al-Rumayyan and PGA Tour boss Jay Monahan shook hands on a deal in June, but no final agreement had been reached, while the American consortium led by Fenway Sports Group held talks about their own investment.

Although the tone was non-committal, Al-Rumayyan left the door open to possible future investment in PGA Tour Enterprises, but the main theme was that of backing LIV Golf continually.

The 2024 LIV Golf League kicks off this week in Mexico, and in the wake of the PGA Tour deal Norman wrote a letter to his staff saying that it was still full steam ahead for their tour.

And just a day later, Al-Rumayyan has followed suit with a letter to calm any nerves about LIV Golf's future - while adding that PGA Tour investment was still a possibility.

"Yesterday’s announcement of the formation of PGA Tour Enterprises is consistent with PIF’s longstanding passion to grow the game," read the letter published by Golfweek.

"PIF continues to discuss and evaluate the possibility of a future investment that benefits the greater game of golf.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"PIF remains committed to investing in and supporting LIV and the team golf format that has brought new energy and so many new fans to the game around the world.

"The game of golf is only beginning to fulfil its potential. This is the vision we had when LIV was created, and today that is more alive than ever.

"LIV has transformed the sport, and we will continue to grow the game globally, expand its fanbase, elevate its platform, and maintain incredible momentum.

"LIV has a great season ahead. Good luck at Mayakoba. I will see you all on the range soon."