A Reporter Covering The Masters This Week Is Playing Her First EVER Round Of Golf At Augusta National Tomorrow

Augusta National is proving to be the place were dreams are made at this year’s Masters.

After all, amateur Neal Shipley was paired with five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods for the final round of the Major on Sunday, while, towards the top of the leaderboard, Swede Ludvig Aberg could yet become the first player since Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979 to win The Masters on debut.

It’s not just players who are having the time of their lives this week, either. Each year, there is a media lottery that offers a lucky few journalists the chance to play a round at the world-famous course the Monday after the end of the tournament.

While that prize alone is something special, put yourself in the shoes of sports reporter Julia Westerman, who is among the names to have been selected to play via that route in what will be her first ever round of golf!

The Columbia, South Carolina native broke the news on X, writing: “As if this month couldn't get any crazier, I just won the media lottery to play a round at Augusta National on Monday. I am in disbelief.”

How could you not be? For most people, their introduction to the game comes at something far less celebrated such as a municipal par-3 course, but teeing it up at Augusta National? Navigating the notorious stretch of holes that constitutes Amen Corner? Walking the fairways where, just a day earlier, some of the greatest players to have ever picked up a club competed? That’s an entirely different proposition.

Of course, the object of the experience is not for the competition but merely to enjoy a truly once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and Wis 10 reporter Westerman will surely savor every moment.

There’s also a chance that, like so many people, Westerman’s first round of golf will lead to an insatiable hankering for more - and that’s where there is just one area of concern: if she does decide to take up the game more regularly, how will it ever get better than that?

