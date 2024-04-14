A Reporter Covering The Masters This Week Is Playing Her First EVER Round Of Golf At Augusta National Tomorrow
South Carolina sports reporter Julia Westerman will experience her first round of golf at the iconic course thanks to the annual media lottery
Augusta National is proving to be the place were dreams are made at this year’s Masters.
After all, amateur Neal Shipley was paired with five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods for the final round of the Major on Sunday, while, towards the top of the leaderboard, Swede Ludvig Aberg could yet become the first player since Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979 to win The Masters on debut.
It’s not just players who are having the time of their lives this week, either. Each year, there is a media lottery that offers a lucky few journalists the chance to play a round at the world-famous course the Monday after the end of the tournament.
While that prize alone is something special, put yourself in the shoes of sports reporter Julia Westerman, who is among the names to have been selected to play via that route in what will be her first ever round of golf!
The Columbia, South Carolina native broke the news on X, writing: “As if this month couldn't get any crazier, I just won the media lottery to play a round at Augusta National on Monday. I am in disbelief.”
As if this month couldn't get any crazier, I just won the media lottery to play a round at Augusta National on Monday.I am in disbeliefApril 12, 2024
How could you not be? For most people, their introduction to the game comes at something far less celebrated such as a municipal par-3 course, but teeing it up at Augusta National? Navigating the notorious stretch of holes that constitutes Amen Corner? Walking the fairways where, just a day earlier, some of the greatest players to have ever picked up a club competed? That’s an entirely different proposition.
Of course, the object of the experience is not for the competition but merely to enjoy a truly once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and Wis 10 reporter Westerman will surely savor every moment.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
There’s also a chance that, like so many people, Westerman’s first round of golf will lead to an insatiable hankering for more - and that’s where there is just one area of concern: if she does decide to take up the game more regularly, how will it ever get better than that?
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Why Tiger Woods Hit Three Drives On 5th Hole In Masters Final Round
Woods hit three drives on the 5th hole in round 4, ultimately succumbing to a triple bogey seven
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Three Players Who Have Won Augusta National's Exclusive Crystal Vases This Week
Augusta National recognises players who make a hole-in-one, an albatross, an eagle or shoot the day's lowest score with limited edition crystal
By James Nursey Published
-
Why Tiger Woods Hit Three Drives On 5th Hole In Masters Final Round
Woods hit three drives on the 5th hole in round 4, ultimately succumbing to a triple bogey seven
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Three Players Who Have Won Augusta National's Exclusive Crystal Vases This Week
Augusta National recognises players who make a hole-in-one, an albatross, an eagle or shoot the day's lowest score with limited edition crystal
By James Nursey Published
-
The Banned Masters Item Which Could Have Really Helped Bryson DeChambeau's Chances This Weekend
Augusta National's strict policy regarding prohibited objects at its tournament contains one item which the leading LIV golfer could have really benefited from using
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Charlie Woods Flies Into Augusta To Support Dad Tiger At The Masters
Tiger’s son Charlie has arrived at Augusta National to support his dad in the final round of The Masters
By Mike Hall Published
-
Scottie Scheffler Reaffirms Pledge To Exit The Masters If Wife Goes Into Labour
World No.1 Scheffler is leading the Masters going into Sunday's final round but his first baby is also due later this month
By James Nursey Published
-
Amateur Neal Shipley Gets Dream Tiger Woods Masters Tee Time
The Ohio State amateur will tee it up alongside the 15-time Major winner in the final round at Augusta National
By Mike Hall Published
-
Watch The Moment Scottie Scheffler's Reaction To Bryson DeChambeau's Hole-Out Caught On Camera
Scottie Scheffler's priceless reaction to Bryson DeChambeau's hole-out was caught on camera
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Rich And Famous Fly In For The Masters As Mind-Blowing Video Shows Incredible Number Of Private Jets Parked Up At Augusta Airport
A video shared on social media shows how busy Augusta Regional Airport gets at this time of year, with a line of private jets parked up for the Masters
By Joel Kulasingham Published