Players Championship Leaderboard And Live Updates: Rory McIlroy Leads After Flying Start At TPC Sawgrass

MCILROY ON THE 17TH WOW! His wedge shot lands just long and right of the pin on the iconic island par 3 and spins back to leave a putt of just 6'6". If he holes that, he's six-under after eight.

VAN ROOYEN CHARGING The South African started birdie-eagle and he's just picked up another birdie at the long 14th to move within one of McIlroy's early lead.

MCILROY TO FIVE! The World No.2 rolls his eagle putt up from 26ft right next to the hole and he's tapped in for another birdie. Gets him to five-under and now two clear at the top. 17 up next.

FLEETWOOD TO -2 The Englishman opened with five consecutive pars but has just gone birdie-birdie at 15 and 16 to jump up into the logjam at two-under.

MICHAEL KIM TO -3 The Twitter sensation, who has one win on the PGA Tour, got to three-under with this birdie on 17 before dropping a shot on 18. Closest of the day so far on the Island Green!@Mike_Kim714 reels it in to 4 feet. pic.twitter.com/zkvweMRrIrMarch 14, 2024 See more

MCILROY'S SECOND INTO THE 16TH From the first cut he finds the front of the green and will have 26ft up the hill for eagle. That must have only been a 9-iron in to this 516 yard par 5.

RORY MCILROY'S HOT START (Image credit: Getty Images) For those catching up, McIlroy has got off to a stunning start at TPC Sawgrass this morning. He opened with a birdie thanks to a lovely knocked down wedge into the 10th, then birdied the par 5 11th and the short par 4 12th. His fourth birdie of the day came at the 490 yard 14th, where he rolled in a 15-footer after a big drive and just a 9-iron in. He currently on the 16th hole after a 338 yard drive.

WHY ISN'T TIGER WOODS IN THE FIELD THIS WEEK? (Image credit: Getty Images) We expected Woods to be making his second start of the year this week at TPC Sawgrass, but it now looks like his next appearance will be at Augusta next month.

MCILROY BOMB ON 16 He carries it 327 yards up the right side of the par 5, and 338 total, to leave just 176 yards in from the second cut. Surely another good birdie look is coming up. The Northern Irishman is 27-under-par in 40 rounds on the 16th. That might go to 28-under in about 15 minutes' time.

MCILROY PARS 15 From 44ft he's rolled it up to inches and taps in for par. A solid hole there and he's four-under after six. Remains top of the leaderboard. Kuchar has just gone in the water on 16 so will do well to avoid dropping back to two-under.

MCILROY INTO THE 15TH From the middle of the fairway and with just 148 yards in, he pushes it right and his ball just about clings on to the green.

MCILROY'S FOURTH BIRDIE IN FIVE HOLES: Five holes, four birdies.@McIlroyRory is setting the tone @THEPLAYERS. pic.twitter.com/FWuvIu56oWMarch 14, 2024 See more

TAYLOR PENDRITH'S NIGHTMARE STRETCH The big hitting Canadian was having a lovely morning after four consecutive pars but it's gone drastically downhill with a four-hole stretch of double-double-bogey-bogey to fall six-over after 8 holes. Ouch. Update: He birdied the 18th! Back to five-over and hopefully his morning has just got a little better.

VAN ROOYEN ALSO TO -3 The South African has started birdie-birdie-birdie. The PGA Tour's best are ripping up the back nine on this calm morning.

MCILROY IN THE FAIRWAY AT 15 Another excellent tee shot from Rory on 15, the dogleg-right par 4. He's 311 yards down there with 148 yards left in. An incredible start. Once he gets through 15, he's got the par 5 16th and then the famous 17th.

CT PAN TO -3 The Taiwan star is the third player today to start birdie-eagle on the back nine!

MCILROY FROM 14'8" AT 14... An uphill right-to-lefter for Rory...and it's in!

HUGE BIRDIE PUTT FROM HOVLAND, SPIETH HOLES TOO Viktor rolls in a 28-footer on the 14th to get to one-under. Spieth has 18ft for a three, and he holes it too! McIlroy's birdie putt is 15ft - can he convert?

CANTLAY BOGEY The American drops a shot at the par 3 13th after missing the green right. He's back to two-under.

MCILROY WITH ANOTHER BIRDIE CHANCE AT 14 From 167 after a 325 yard drive, McIlroy's 9-iron comes up just short but right on line. He's going to have another good look at birdie just up the hill on the 490+ yard 14th.

FIRST GROUPS REACH THE 17TH Taylor Montgomery - the PGA Tour's best putter - almost holes his iron shot and spins it off the front of the green. Luckily there's some rough to catch his ball. Troy Merritt has stuck it in close for what should be the first birdie on the infamous par 3. No water balls...yet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

HUGE DRIVE ON 14 FROM MCILROY He flights one down, with a massive 184mph ball speed, and it's a 320+ yard rocket on the 490 yard par 4. A tricky hole but he'll have a mere short iron in. This is a very promising start for the World No.2

BIG PAR SAVE FROM SPIETH He rolls it in from 15ft to remain at level par on the 13th. Huge save! McIlroy does indeed tap in for par to stay three-under. Huge galleries following this group.

MCILROY FROM 22FT... The World No.2 has a right-to-lefter on the 13th for birdie and it falls short and left. He's got 3ft for par to stay three-under.

SPIETH STRUGGLING AT 13 Jordan goes long of the par 3 and his chip barely makes the green. Going to have around 15ft to save his par to stay at level. Hovland also went long and he's got the putter out - and he's rolled it up to within tap-in range.

HOW MCILROY MADE BIRDIE AT 12 Hot start for @McIlroyRory 🔥🔥🔥He's 3 under thru 3 @THEPLAYERSpic.twitter.com/YpAOLUGIWAMarch 14, 2024 See more

WHAT A START FROM RORY (Image credit: Getty Images) Hole 10: Birdie

Hole 11: Birdie

Hole 12: Birdie

MCILROY JOINS THE LEAD He slots home from 5ft at the short par 4 12th to start birdie-birdie-birdie!

CANTLAY TO THE TOP Kuchar drops a shot at the 13th to fall back to -3, while Patrick Cantlay starts birdie-eagle to join him at the top. What a start! And Rory McIlroy has 5ft at the 12th to join them...

MCILROY BIRDIES AS SPIETH BOUNCES BACK It's a birdie-birdie start for Rory McIlroy, who two-putts at the par 5 11th for a dream start. Jordan Spieth makes his sandy birdie to get back to level.

MCILROY ON THE GREEN IN TWO ON THE PAR 5 11th A very solid iron shot from the World No.2 from just inside 230 yards. He's got a two-putt to start birdie-birdie.

MCILROY'S OPENING BIRDIE Perfect start, @McIlroyRory. #THEPLAYERS pic.twitter.com/VwMuSfmUUPMarch 14, 2024 See more

SPIETH BOGEY The Texan dropped a shot on the 10th, his 1st hole, after failing to get up-and-down from the bunker. On the par 5 11th, McIlroy and Spieth find the fairway as Hovland pulls it left.

THE CADDIE CHAMP Vincent Norrman's bagman Sean McDonagh hit it to within 3ft on the island-green 17th yesterday to take the caddie title - fair play! 2’1” 👏@VincentNorrman’s caddie, Sean McDonagh, knocked it tight on No. 17 to win the 2024 Caddie Competition. #THEPLAYERS | @LOCALiQSports pic.twitter.com/ITfEMm0QTlMarch 13, 2024 See more

BIRDIE FOR RORY A superb start from McIlroy who converts his six-footer for an opening birdie at the 10th. Par 5 11th up next.

KUUUUCHH The 2012 Players Champion has a two stroke lead at the top after a birdie-eagle start. Kuch chipped in for a three at the par 5 11th. Forgotten about Kuchar? He hasn't won in five years but remains in the world's top 100 at 87th, although he's missed three consecutive cuts leading into this week.

MCILROY IN TIGHT AT 10 From 117 yards, the World No.2 knocks a wedge down and it checks and spins to within around 6ft. He'll have that for an opening birdie, while Hovland spun his ball off the green and Spieth missed in the bunker short, right.