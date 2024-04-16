What Happens If You Knock Leaves Off A Tree Or Bush During Your Stroke?
You're close to or in amongst the foliage and knock leaves off a tree as you make your swing... what do the Rules of Golf say?
Essentially we’re querying leaves getting knocked off on the backswing or downswing of your stroke here, for we’ve all played enough golf from terrible spots to know that after impact, when the ball has gone, the club can plough on through all sorts of undergrowth and foliage following our quest to extricate ourselves.
And we’re not talking about practice swings here, either, where the most ardent Rules police would have you locked up for knocking off even the tiniest of leaves. The reality is, it’s not quite like that as Rule 8.1a prohibits only doing anything that improves the conditions affecting the stroke.
Those conditions are clarified in the Definitions section of the Rules as follows: “The lie of the player’s ball at rest, the area of intended stance, the area of intended swing, the line of play and the relief area where the player will drop or place a ball.”
If the leaves you knock off on a practice swing improve the conditions affecting the stroke – i.e., improve the area of intended swing in this instance, making it easier for you to play unimpeded - you will be penalised two strokes in stroke play or loss of hole in match play. If they don’t, you won’t.
Obviously this may need a judgment call at times but hold fire before you dive in to tell your opponent you’re claiming the hole because you saw a small leaf fall to the ground on a practice swing as that will depend on whether or not the conditions affecting the stroke were improved.
But we digress as we’re talking about leaves getting knocked off during the actual stroke here rather than on a practice swing. To find the answer, we need to move on to Rule 8.1b, which talks about actions that are allowed without penalty in preparing for or making a stroke… even if doing so improves the conditions affecting the stroke.
The full Rules of Golf lists 11 scenarios here, and seventh on that list is “make a stroke or a backswing for a stroke that is then made”. In other words, there is no penalty for knocking leaves off on either backswing or downswing if you go on to make the stroke.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
If you abort the stroke on clipping leaves or a branch and knocking something off, we would be back into the realms of that practice swing scenario here and would need to make a call as to whether or not those actions have improved the conditions affecting the stroke you go on to make at the next attempt. There is a chance that the answer will be yes if you were swinging down the line that the stroke requires, so the moral of the tale is, if you feel your club knock something off a bush or tree on your backswing or downswing, keep going and make the stroke!
Jeremy Ellwood has worked in the golf industry since 1993 and for Golf Monthly since 2002 when he started out as equipment editor. He is now a freelance journalist writing mainly for Golf Monthly. He is an expert on the Rules of Golf having qualified through an R&A course to become a golf referee. He is a senior panelist for Golf Monthly's Top 100 UK & Ireland Course Rankings and has played all of the Top 100 plus 91 of the Next 100, making him well-qualified when it comes to assessing and comparing our premier golf courses. He has now played 1,000 golf courses worldwide in 35 countries, from the humblest of nine-holers in the Scottish Highlands to the very grandest of international golf resorts. He reached the 1,000 mark on his 60th birthday in October 2023 on Vale do Lobo's Ocean course. Put him on a links course anywhere and he will be blissfully content.
Jezz can be contacted via Twitter - @JezzEllwoodGolf
Jeremy is currently playing...
Driver: Ping G425 LST 10.5˚ (draw setting), Mitsubishi Tensei AV Orange 55 S shaft
3 wood: Ping G425 Max 15˚ (set to flat +1), Mitsubishi Tensei AV Orange 65 S shaft
Hybrid: Ping G425 17˚, Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Orange 80 S shaft
Irons 3-PW: Ping i525, True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 R300 shafts
Wedges: Ping Glide 4.0 50˚ and 54˚, 12˚ bounce, True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 R300 shafts
Putter: Ping Fetch 2021 model, 33in shaft (set flat 2)
Ball: Varies but mostly now TaylorMade Tour Response
-
-
'I Will Play The PGA Tour For The Rest Of My Career' - Rory McIlroy Emphatically Shuts Down $850m LIV Golf Report
The four-time Major winner has told the Golf Channel he has no intention of making the leap from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf
By Mike Hall Published
-
Alarming Trend Continues At The Masters Despite Scheffler's Epic Triumph
The concerning pattern of TV viewing figures being on the slide was maintained at the first men's Major of the year...
By Jonny Leighfield Published