Canon Enters The Rangefinder Category With An Intriguing Set Of Features
Camera giant Canon has released its first-ever golf laser rangefinder with some ground-breaking features never seen before...
Canon Europe is bringing to market the PowerShot GOLF which it describes as “a nimble and advanced laser golf rangefinder with camera function, designed to help every player from amateurs to pros perfect their score.” Looking to disrupt the established brands among the best golf rangefinders, we take a look at what is on offer for the £329.99 price tag.
This is the first time camera giant Canon has dipped its toe into the world of golf accessories, attempting to merge advanced rangefinding capabilities with the highest level of visual imaging technology for maximum user experience.
The PowerShot GOLF will be packed with features including pin lock technology, and clear 6x optics with additional digital magnification capabilities. Canon is saying that this additional 12x digital magnification provides unrivaled clarity and a view of the course far more detailed than any rivals.
From the images we have seen so far, the PowerShot GOLF looks to be very compact and Canon has factored in the weather by making its new rangefinder water-resistant to IPX4 standards for use on rainy days. It also features a built-in rechargeable battery and can be conveniently topped up anywhere via its USB-C port.
One of the most intriguing concepts Canon has introduced is the camera feature that allows golfers to capture pictures and videos of specific holes with superimposed distance information on the golf course. This feature allows them to create a personal course diary, complete with voice memos to record a breakdown of every shot.
The built-in camera is a really interesting feature and could even be used for multiple purposes such as documenting your round or even for upping your social media output. We are very interested to see this in action when we receive a sample for testing and review.
Along with the integrated camera, the PowerShot GOLF also features slope mode, high-quality optics, a bright electronic viewfinder and Image Stabilizer technology.
We haven’t received our sample yet, but we are certainly intrigued to explore these very interesting new concepts in the laser rangefinder space. Look out for the full review on golfmonthly.com very soon.
Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade. He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice.
Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.
Joe's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Ping G430 Max 10K 9 degree - Fujikura Ventus Red 6X 45.75"
Fairway wood: TaylorMade Qi10 Tour - Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Pro White shaft 70TX 43.25"
Irons: Callaway Apex CB 24' 3-11 - Project X LS 6.5 shafts
Wedges: PXG Sugar Daddy 54 and 60 degree - Project X LS 6.0 shafts
Putter: Odyssey Toe Up #9
Ball: TaylorMade 2024 TP5x
