Canon Enters The Rangefinder Category With An Intriguing Set Of Features

Camera giant Canon has released its first-ever golf laser rangefinder with some ground-breaking features never seen before...

(Image credit: Canon)
Canon Europe is bringing to market the PowerShot GOLF which it describes as “a nimble and advanced laser golf rangefinder with camera function, designed to help every player from amateurs to pros perfect their score.” Looking to disrupt the established brands among the best golf rangefinders, we take a look at what is on offer for the £329.99 price tag.

This is the first time camera giant Canon has dipped its toe into the world of golf accessories, attempting to merge advanced rangefinding capabilities with the highest level of visual imaging technology for maximum user experience. 

Canon PowerShot GOLF

(Image credit: Canon)

The PowerShot GOLF will be packed with features including pin lock technology, and clear 6x optics with additional digital magnification capabilities. Canon is saying that this additional 12x digital magnification provides unrivaled clarity and a view of the course far more detailed than any rivals.

From the images we have seen so far, the PowerShot GOLF looks to be very compact and Canon has factored in the weather by making its new rangefinder water-resistant to IPX4 standards for use on rainy days. It also features a built-in rechargeable battery and can be conveniently topped up anywhere via its USB-C port.

One of the most intriguing concepts Canon has introduced is the camera feature that allows golfers to capture pictures and videos of specific holes with superimposed distance information on the golf course. This feature allows them to create a personal course diary, complete with voice memos to record a breakdown of every shot. 

Canon PowerShot GOLF

(Image credit: Canon)

The built-in camera is a really interesting feature and could even be used for multiple purposes such as documenting your round or even for upping your social media output. We are very interested to see this in action when we receive a sample for testing and review.

Along with the integrated camera, the PowerShot GOLF also features slope mode, high-quality optics, a bright electronic viewfinder and Image Stabilizer technology.

We haven’t received our sample yet, but we are certainly intrigued to explore these very interesting new concepts in the laser rangefinder space. Look out for the full review on golfmonthly.com very soon.

