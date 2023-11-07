What is a breakfast ball in golf?

A breakfast ball is a specific type of Mulligan. A Mulligan is a shot which is allowed to be replayed without penalty, with that replayed shot counting instead and that ball becoming the one that is played for the remainder of the hole. A Mulligan has no part in the official rules of golf; indeed it against them. However Mulligans are allowed in some social games, and in some charity days players can buy Mulligans as a way to raise funds.

A breakfast ball is a Mulligan taken on the 1st tee. The 1st tee shot is often a case of conquering nerves. The idea behind the breakfast ball is that the player is teeing off so early in the morning that they have not had a chance to prepare and warm up properly before the round of golf so they are allowed a second go at their first shot if they so desire. Again, this is against the rules of golf, but they can be allowed in social games.

The idea behind this mirrors one of the stated origins of the term Mulligan. No-one is quite sure how the term originated, other than it was probably after a chap named Mulligan. John A. Mulligan was the locker room attendant at Essex Falls Country Club in New Jersey. It is said he requested that he be allowed to replay a bad shot as he had been at work throughout the time leading up to his tee time, unlike his playing partners who had had time to practise and warm up.

A breakfast ball can be taken at any time of the day. But sometimes one taken after a hearty lunch is called a lunch ball. Sometimes, too, breakfast ball is used interchangeably with Mulligan. But technically a breakfast ball can only be taken on the 1st tee, unlike a Mulligan which can be taken at any time that the players have agreed.