Are Mulligans legal? Well the short answer is no. The longer answer is: well sort of depending on what are the terms of the particular competition or game of golf.
A Mulligan is a do-over, as in ‘do over again’ - a shot that is replayed, by the choice of the player, without penalty. As such, Mulligans do not exist in the rules of golf, and so are not legal in any tournament played under the rules of golf.
However when we are playing with mates in a friendly game, we often vary the rules of golf. Can’t find that tee shot you thought that you would? “Well, just drop a ball down roughly where it went and we’ll count the next shot as your third one.” We can probably all recognise that scenario, although the rules of golf don’t. The rules say the poor soul who has lost his tee shot should now be doing the walk of shame back to the tee and playing the third shot from there, not from some approximation as to where the players reckon the ball probably might now be possibly.
Similarly, but more rarely, friendly games may involve Mulligans. In which case it best if it is stated at the outset how many can be used in a round, and in what circumstances. For instance, can they be taken anywhere on the course or only after an errant tee shot, or only on certain holes.
Charity golf days often sell Mulligans to players or team as as an extra way of raising money. Teams or players can buy the right to use a Mulligan or a set number of Mulligans, depending on what was bought, during their round. So in these circumstances Mulligans could be said to be legal. Well, sort of.
