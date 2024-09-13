What Does Ham-And-Egged-It Mean In Golf?
Golf is full of quirky phrases and, when it comes to match play, you may hear this particular phrase being used frequently...
Throughout your golf life, you will often hear sayings and phrases that might not make a lot of sense. Certainly, when it comes to competitive golf, that is the case!
At the Solheim Cup, the foursomes and fourball format produced a four point advantage for the US side going into the weekend, with Rose Zhang, who claimed two victories from two, stating that she "ham-and-egged" it well with her partner, Andrea Lee.
Speaking to the media, following her 5&4 win alongside Lee, Zhang stated: "We really fought hard in the beginning, and I knew that towards the end we had it in us to really grind it out. Being kept in the momentum, we just did what we needed to. Both of us ham and egged it and kept each other pumping the whole time".
Now, what does 'ham and egged' it mean? Well, it refers to two golfers who are playing as partners and, on one hole, one player plays bad, but then plays well on another hole. Essentially, when one individual doesn't perform, the other does, hence the saying!
For example, if you are playing a better-ball format, one player could have a birdie, whilst the other will have a triple bogey but, at the next hole, the roles could be reversed, hence the saying 'ham and egged'.
As mentioned, there are plenty of sayings when it comes to golf and, in this piece (link provided), we have mentioned our favorites, with plenty of terminologies available to the club golfer...
