These 5 Tips And Exercises Will Get You Golf Fit For 2025… And Help Lower Your Scores. Commit!

What are your golfing resolutions for 2025? Common ones – the most obvious ones, in fact – include playing and practising more, both of which we’re not going to knock. However, if you’re determined to play better golf in 2025 and you want to commit to something that can make a real difference, we do recommend a few simple exercises.

Don’t be turned off by the ‘E word’. What we’re about to share doesn’t require you to spend money on a gym membership or turn your working week upside down to accommodate a rigorous workout schedule.

These short and simple exercises can be done in the comfort of your own home and can help you hit your longest drive, increase your flexibility and more.

Up for it? Good, because these five moves won’t just help you improve your golf and shoot lower scores – they’ll make you feel fitter and stronger every single day.

Jamie Greaves Strength And Conditioning Coach Jamie Greaves is a strength and conditioning coach and an avid golfer. He played college golf in America, where he reached a handicap of +2. Whilst playing in the States, Jamie discovered a love for fitness and how proper training can positively influence your golf game. Now TPI Fitness Level 3 Certified, Jamie has his own studio at Northampton Golf Club.

1 ‘WALL REACH’

The 'wall reach' will help you make a bigger turn in the swing

This is a good exercise to start with. Begin with one hand pressed up against the wall (as above). Ideally, you want this hand to be nice and high so you can make a good stretch through your side.

With your other arm, reach through and up as much as you can. It’s important that you hold this position for a good few seconds before releasing and returning to the start position. Make sure that you keep your hips stable; they are going to rotate a touch but the intent should be to create that rotation from the upper body.

Try to reach through and up as much as you can

As you do this you’re going to get some good rotation through your spine, as well as extension and side bend. In addition, this exercise works the shoulders, which is all good for the golf swing.

If you’re someone who spends a lot of time sitting at a desk, make sure you incorporate this move into your daily exercise routine as it’s going to help you open up the upper body and make a bigger turn in the swing.

I told you it was easy. You could even do this exercise against the clubhouse or pro shop wall prior to teeing off.

2 ‘HALF KNEEL HIP OPENER’

This exercise helps with both hip and trunk mobility

This exercise works both hip and trunk mobility, which are crucial when we swing the golf club. Start off by taking a half kneeling position (as above). Note how the ankles, knees and hips create a 90-degree angle.

Think about the center of your chest turning

Position your hand down on the inside of your front leg. It’s important that you feel as though you stay nice and tall through the trunk when you do this. From here, you get that stretch through the front hip and also the front side of the back leg. Then, you open up your trunk.

It’s crucial that you stay stable through the lower body. When you’re doing this, don’t just bring your arm up – think about the center of your chest turning.

3. ‘SIMPLE SQUAT’

I can’t give five must-try golf exercises without putting some kind of a squat in, which is a move every golfer I train performs. Squats are fantastic for increasing lower body mass, strength and power, all of which will help boost clubhead speed. They’re also helpful in increasing mobility through the ankles.

I’m going to recommend a goblet squat (as above), because it's a good one for beginners and those who might not have done much of this kind of exercise before. If you don’t have a dumbbell you can load up a backpack.

This version of the squat allows us to increase our depth and maintain more of an upright torso angle, because the weight acts as a counterbalance. As you become stronger you can add more weight.

4. ‘SIDE BEND’

You can use a golf club for this exercise, instead of a stick

I have a stick that I use for this exercise but you can use a golf club. Simply get into a half kneeling 90-90 position (ankles, knees and hips creating 90-degree angles on both legs). With your golf club above you I want you to feel a bit of a shoulder stretch.

Be sure to stay nice and tall through the trunk, and try to tilt as far as you can one way. It’s also important to just pause and take a big breath out. Then, see if you can go a little bit further. After this, go as far as you can the other way.

This exercise will help with your backswing

I love the half kneel side bend because it really helps open up the lat muscles, which are so important in the golf swing; it's such an effective move, as it's really stretches that lead lat on the backswing.

5. ‘HIP HURDLE’

You can do this exercise against the clubhouse wall before you tee off

It’s now back to using the wall for another simple exercise. With one hand on the wall, bring your knee up (as above). I want you to picture a hurdle to your side. Go up and over one way, and then up and over the other way.

Be sure to maintain the gap between you and the wall. It’s important that all the motion occurs in the hip, and you should try to come up and over as high as you can.

Make sure you maintain the gap between you and the wall

This is another of my favorite golf exercises because it’s really effective in opening up the hips. Again, don’t be shy of using the wall of the clubhouse to perform your ‘hip hurdles’ prior to playing.