Milton Pouha Finau has won twice on the PGA Tour and stands 63rd on the Tour's career earnings list

What Is Tony Finau’s Net Worth?

Tony Finau’s net worth is estimated at $12 million.

He stands 63rd on the PGA career earnings list with $25,393,467.

Milton Pouha Finau has won twice on the PGA Tour. The first time was in 2016, at the Puerto Rico Open. He picked up the winner’s cheque for $540,000.

His other Tour victory was in the Northern Trust in 2021 when his winner’s share of the purse was $1,710,000.

Both these wins came via playoffs. He has been in five playoffs in all, losing the other three. Notably he was in a playoff for the 2018 WGC-HSBC Champions.

In this he parred the first extra hole, and lost to Xander Schauffele who made a birdie. Schauffele went away with $1,700,000; Finau with $1,072,000.

Altogether during that 2017-18 season on Tour Finau won $5,620,138 in prize money.

In September 2020, according to a report from Deseret News, Finau was being sued by former business associate Molonai Hola. Hola’s claim was that he had funded Finau and his brother Gipper in their early stages of their professional career.

The lawsuit says that those expenses totalled more than $592,000. It also says that the family had promised to pay him back and also to give him 20% of the future winnings.

The lawsuit was for $16 million, a sum which included interest payments and compensatory damages.

In March 2021 it was announced that Finau had signed a multi-year sponsorship deal with Aptive Environmental, a pest control company. As part of the deal, the company would support Finau’s charity, the Tony Finau Foundation.

The aim of this foundation is “to empower and inspire youth and their families to discover, develop, and achieve the best of their gifts and talents through the game of golf, educational funding, and core family values”.

He has long-standing sponsorship from Nike. A multi-year deal he agreed with Ping requires him to use a Ping staff bag and play a minimum of 11 Ping clubs.

In January 2019 he announced a sponsorship deal with Qualtrics but we are yet to confirm the exact financial details of all these sponsorships.