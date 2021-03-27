Get to know Argentinian Emiliano Grillo a little better.

11 Things You Didn’t Know About Emiliano Grillo

Emiliano Grillo is one of South America’s most recognised golfers, with a career spanning over both the European and PGA Tour’s.

Since turning professional in 2011, the Argentinian has enjoyed many successes. Get to know him a little bit better here.

1. Emiliano Grillo was born on 14th September 1992 in Resistencia, Argentina.

2. Grillo picked up his first golf club when he was only five-years-old.

3. When he was 16, Grillo left Argentina to attend the IMG Academy for golf.

4. In 2008, he was a quarter-finalist at the US Junior Amateur. The following year, Grillo received the Byron Nelson International Junior Golf Award

5. The Argentinian’s hobbies include fishing, basketball and football.

6. During his amateur career, Grillo competed alongside Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Daniel Berger, Xander Schauffele and Ollie Schniederjans.

7. Grillo turned professional in 2011 and earned playing status on the European Tour via Qualifying School. He finished 10th in his first event, the 2012 Africa Open.

8. The Argentinian is currently dating Alexia Garcia Morris.

9. In 2015, Grillo secured his PGA Tour card. Amazingly, the Argentinian actually won on his official PGA Tour debut, beating Kevin Na on the second playoff hole at the 2016 Frys.Com Open.

10. Since gaining his Tour card, Grillo has ranked in the top 100 of the FedEx Cup standings year-on-year.

11. The Argentinian is sponsored by Callaway and Puma. He uses a full bag of Callaway, except his Odyssey putter.