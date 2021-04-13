Ben Hogan Golf Equipment offers golfers classic, premium quality equipment handcrafted in Texas, together with exceptional value thanks to its progressive business model

The Hawk Ascending: The Resurgence of Ben Hogan Golf

The year 1953 was remarkable for the legendary golfer Ben Hogan. In that season, ‘The Hawk’ became the first, and he remains the only, player to win The Masters, the US Open and The Open Championship in the same year. He also founded the equipment company that bears his name to this day.

Like its founder, Ben Hogan Golf Equipment is iconic. Hogan searched for perfection within his game and he took that into business. His promise was to manufacture clubs “as near perfect as modern-day tools can perform.”

Almost 70 years on, Ben Hogan Golf is once again striving to produce the highest quality golf equipment in the world. The brand now offers a tremendous blend of heritage, innovation and a progressive business approach.

Unlike many larger manufacturers, Ben Hogan assembles all orders to each customer’s individual specification before shipping on to Europe. The company continues to use the same basic manufacturing techniques that Hogan pioneered, while incorporating modern innovations and advances in technology.

Ben Hogan Golf can offer superb value on premium equipment thanks to its direct-to-consumer model. The company opinion is that the best quality golfing equipment has become too expensive, owing to the distribution and marketing costs associated with traditional retail models.

Ben Hogan clubs are only available from the company’s website, meaning they can offer tour-quality products at more affordable prices.

The website – www.benhogangolf.eu – also offers two-week no obligation product demos and an online custom-fitting tool.

2021 Ben Hogan Product Line

Ben Hogan Golf has long been famous for its quality irons and it continues to produce irons and combination sets to suit all players.

ICON irons are truly a modern, ‘player’s,’ classic. A forged, contemporary muscleback, they blend traditional styling with cutting-edge performance. Available in chrome and diamond black metal finishes, they deliver a tremendously pure, buttery feel and are outstanding for shot-making and ball-shaping.

The company’s stated aim is to produce irons Ben Hogan would make with today’s technology and the PTx Pro irons epitomise this. Available in chrome and black, they offer forged feel and feedback combined with enhanced performance delivered by a slightly larger face profile and wider sole.

The long-irons feature a multi-material construction positioning mass across the face to promote a straighter ball flight and better launch. The shorter irons offer a more penetrating ball flight to maximise control.

One of the great things about the iron range is the consistency of lofts. They adhere to traditional lofts rather than trying to flatter – a Hogan 6-iron is a Hogan 6-iron, with the same loft in each model.

That makes combo sets easy and the brand offers a superb blend of ICON and PTx Pro in the ‘Player’s Combo Set,’ with the option of including a utility iron or hybrid. The set also comes in a limited edition, diamond black finish.

Edge Irons are packed with technology to help minimise the effect of misshits.

They combine feel and forgiveness and still deliver the classic good looks of a Hogan iron. Perimeter weighting and improved V-Sole technology provide game-enhancing performance to improving players and those looking for a little more distance and consistency.

The Equalizer wedge incorporates the great man’s wedge design philosophy to deliver feel and control on full shots and around the green.

Precision milled and customisable, as per the irons, they offer a great selection of options to boost players’ accuracy.

The GS53 drivers and fairway woods offer an exceptional blend of distance and control, while the UiHi utility iron and VKTR+ hybrids provide great alternatives.

A selection of attractive, forged and milled putters completes the Hogan club range.